"Connor Bedard always has time": Nick Foligno on Blackhawks rookie's role model-like effect on young fans

The 2023 No. 1 pick, Connor Bedard of the Chicago Blackhawks, has left a role model-like effect on the new generation of hockey fans, and that too in his rookie year.

Bedard's teammate Nick Foligno, who has witnessed the rise of numerous superstars during his career, recently expressed his amazement at the 18-year-old's immediate influence on the young fans of the sport.

It seems that Connor Bedard's impact stretches far beyond his on-ice performance, transcending into the realm of being a role model for aspiring athletes.

Foligno said what makes Bedard a role model for impressionable fans is his general availability to take time off his busy schedule to treat his young fans with class.

Foligno added that no matter whether it is a good or bad day for Connor Bedard, one thing that remains constant is his availability to meet his devotees, serving as a guiding light in showcasing the immense potential for success that lies within each of the young fans.

Nick Foligno summed up by saying that the 18-year-old's selfless generosity toward his fans distinguishes him as a unique personality, which will help him progress well in the long career ahead of him.

The class gestures from Bedard for his fans evoke a sense of wonder and excitement in the hearts of the young generations of hockey fans. And with that, it comes as no surprise as to why the 18-year-old idolizes Sidney Crosby.

How has Connor Bedard fared in his rookie year?

Bedard is considered a generational talent and is often compared to the likes of superstars Sidney Crosby and Connor McDavid.

We are down to a quarter of the season and the 18-year-old has lived up to the hype that many in the league expected from him. The Canadian forward has been the driving force behind scoring goals for the rebuilding Chicago Blackhawks.

Bedard currently leads the Blackhawks in scoring with 20 points accumulated through 11 goals and nine assists after 23 games. He is followed by Philip Kurashev in second place with 13 points (four goals and nine assists).

Bedard has been fun to watch so far this season, and as expected, is on track to accomplish the 50-goal mark in his rookie year. He is also leading the race to snap the Calder Trophy for being the best rookie in the league.

The Blackhawks, meanwhile, are 31st in the league with 14 points accumulated after 23 games in the season.

Connor Bedard will look to add to his tally when he takes to the ice against the Nashville Predators on Tuesday, Dec. 7. The puck drops at 8:30 p.m. ET.