Connor Bedard announced as athletic brand Lululemon's newest Ambassador

Connor Bedard, the highly talented Canadian junior ice hockey centre and captain of the Regina Pats in the Western Hockey League, has been announced as the newest ambassador for Lululemon, a renowned technical athletic apparel company.

The announcement came via a tweet from Lululemon's official Twitter account, where they expressed their excitement about this collaboration. The post read,

"We couldn't wait till tomorrow's draft to announce our pick. Introducing our newest Ambassador, Top Canadian Hockey Prospect @_connorbedard. Welcome to the team."

Connor Bedard, who has gained significant attention and recognition for his exceptional skills on the ice, has now been chosen to represent Lululemon as their ambassador. Lululemon boasts a roster of renowned international ambassadors, including Lydia Ko, Malia Manuel, Charlie Dark, Amanda Baxter, Cassie Sharp, Damian Warner, John Tavares, Jordan Clarkson, Lionel Sanders, and Pilin Anice.

As a technical athletic apparel company specializing in yoga, running, training, and various other physical activities, Lululemon finds a fitting match in Bedard's commitment to excellence both on and off the ice.

Being appointed as an ambassador for Lululemon is proof of Bedard's rising stardom and potential as a top Canadian hockey prospect. This collaboration recognizes his influence and impact within the sporting community, where his talent has already left a lasting impression.

Uncovering the Family background of Connor Bedard

Connor Bedard, the highly skilled young hockey player projected to be the No.1 pick in this year's NHL Draft, hails from North Vancouver. Born on July 17, 2005, his parents are Tom Bedard and Melaine Bedard. Tom worked as a logger while raising Connor.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, Connor's parents have been unable to attend his games since he left to play in the Western Hockey League (WHL) in Sweden. However, his sister, Madisen, has accompanied him. Madisen shares a strong bond with her brother and provides him with various forms of support during his hockey journey.

Tragedy struck the family when Connor's grandfather passed away in a car accident. In an effort to honor his late grandfather's memory, Connor reassured his grandmother that he would score a goal for him. Remarkably, in the following game, Connor not only fulfilled his promise but surpassed expectations by scoring two goals.

Connor Bedard's talent, dedication, and determination on the ice have captivated fans and positioned him as a rising star in the world of hockey.

