Connor Bedard and other Blackhawks have their say on new baseball-style schedule in Dallas

The Chicago Blackhawks embarked on a unique schedule as they kicked off a five-game road trip in Dallas, facing the Stars in back-to-back games. This baseball-style arrangement, reminiscent of the condensed schedule during the 2020-21 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, brought about a sense of nostalgia for the players.

According to NBC Sports Chicago, Connor Murphy remarked:

"We loved it, just cause you get to limit travel time and limit flights. A lot of little things. Instead of having the meal on the plane, you get the meal in the hotel, it's better, you get to hang out with the guys a little more"

The players found joy in the simplicity of logistics, relishing the opportunity to savor meals in the hotel and spend more time bonding with teammates.

Tyler Johnson also expressed his preference for the format:

"I actually love it. ... It does make it a lot easier logistically for travel. It just kind of lets you focus more on the games and have a little bit of fun. ... I kind of wish we had it more."

For Taylor Raddysh, who missed the COVID-19 season, the concept was intriguing:

"It's obviously different. Maybe sometimes it would be good, just kind of limit the traveling. ... This is probably my first one doing this. ... I think it's a good thing here and there to try and do. It's a lot less easier on the body than harder, that's for sure."

The back-to-back set, as Connor Bedard observed, fostered a playoff-like atmosphere:

"It's a little different, but it's good. We haven't played these guys yet so it's always fun coming into a new building for myself and playing new teams, and obviously a great team. So hopefully we can have a good couple against them."

Blackhawks head coach Luke Richardson's statement

Blackhawks head coach Luke Richardson, with experience from the COVID-affected season, found merit in the reduced travel.

He admitted:

"I liked it back in COVID ... a little bit less travel. You play the team the next night and you're a little more familiar with what's going on.

"We haven't played Dallas yet this year, I know we've seen them on TV but it's not the same. I think there's benefits. They see us but for us we're going to play our hardest in Game 1 obviously and then we can make adjustments for Game 2."

The sentiment among the Blackhawks was clear – the new schedule format had its perks, and the players seemed open to exploring its benefits in the seasons to come.