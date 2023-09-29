Connor Bedard, the Chicago Blackhawks' No. 1 overall pick and highly anticipated prospect, made his NHL preseason debut at the United Center, leaving fans and coaches impressed. Bedard showcased his skills with nine shot attempts, five shots on goal, a 10-for-16 faceoff record and a remarkable 21 minutes and 42 seconds of ice time, the highest among all team forwards.

Reflecting on the experience, he shared,

"It was good, it was a lot of fun to get out there. Really cool moment going on the ice for the first time, obviously the anthem and everything."

Notably, Bedard contributed two primary assists during the game, including the overtime winner by Andreas Athanasiou, leading the Blackhawks to a thrilling 2-1 victory over the St. Louis Blues.

Expand Tweet

Despite his impressive performance, Bedard criticized his performance, stating,

"I think I can be a lot better. I didn't think I personally played great. It's really good to get the win – obviously preseason. Nothing's better than winning. I felt good in the systems, which is a good thing. In the D-zone, I felt pretty comfortable. But I think I can do a lot better."

While Bedard's commitment to improvement is evident, it's essential to remember that even his "B game" stands out as exceptional.

Blackhawks head coach Luke Richardson praised Connor Bedard

Blackhawks head coach Luke Richardson praised Bedard's ability to read plays, make critical passes and remain comfortable with the puck in high-pressure situations

"I thought he was good," Blackhawks head coach Luke Richardson said, "I think he really wanted to score. There were a couple of times where I think he maybe dove in, maybe doubled up a few times in the third period and even in overtime once we got away with a two-on-one there.

But he reads plays very well. He made an unbelievable pass on the winning goal. And we saw a lot of that."

"He just feels comfortable with that puck, like skating in traffic he's gonna have no trouble playing with bigger guys in this league and stronger guys. He's got that special quality that he seems to find what he needs to do at the right time," the coach added.

It shows why the young talent is destined to become an elite NHL player for Chicago. As he continues to develop, the future looks incredibly bright for Connor Bedard and the Blackhawks.

In the upcoming NHL preseason games, the expectations are high from Bedard.