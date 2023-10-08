Connor Bedard & Connor McDavid share a unique trait, discloses former Oilers winger

In the world of hockey, certain talents shine so brightly that they captivate fans and fellow players alike. Two such players are Connor McDavid and the young prodigy Connor Bedard. Recently, former Oilers winger Taylor Hall opened up about the remarkable trait these two Connors share that sets them apart in the world of hockey.

Taylor Hall, currently a left-winger for the Chicago Blackhawks in the National Hockey League (NHL), offered his insights into the talents of these two remarkable players. Hall, who was the first overall pick in the 2010 NHL Entry Draft by the Edmonton Oilers, knows a thing or two about top-tier talent.

Hall praised Connor Bedard, saying:

"He's one of the most ready players I've ever seen come in at 18, and I've seen a few. Him and Connor (McDavid), I would say are about the same readiness in the way that they came in."

A detailed look at Connor Bedard and Connor McDavid's achievements

Connor Bedard hails from Canada and plays as a center for the Chicago Blackhawks. He was the first overall pick in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft and is considered one of the greatest ice hockey prospects of his generation. Bedard has garnered numerous accolades, both in the WHL and internationally, solidifying his status as a future NHL star.

In his third WHL season, Connor Bedard won the Bob Clarke Trophy as the league's top scorer and the Four Broncos Memorial Trophy as the most valuable player. He also received recognition as the Canadian Hockey League's Top Scorer and Player of the Year.

Connor McDavid is the captain of the Edmonton Oilers and one of the NHL's brightest stars. Selected first overall by the Oilers in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft, McDavid's career has been nothing short of spectacular. His remarkable speed and scoring ability have drawn comparisons to hockey legends like Sidney Crosby and Wayne Gretzky. McDavid has consistently been recognized with prestigious awards, including the Hart Memorial Trophy and the Ted Lindsay Award.

As Connor Bedard and Connor McDavid continue to make their mark on the NHL, their shared trait of extraordinary readiness promises a bright future for the sport.