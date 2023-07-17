Connor Bedard contract: How much is Chicago Blackhawks' No. 1 pick's entry-level deal worth?

The Chicago Blackhawks and top prospect Connor Bedard have reached an agreement on a three-year entry-level contract. It was made official by the team today, as it posted it on Twitter.

Entry-level contracts (ELCs) are mandatory for players under the age of 25 as of Sept. 15 in the year of their first contract. These contracts are two-way deals, allowing players to be assigned to the minor leagues without going through waivers. For rookies drafted in 2023, the maximum annual salary is set at $950,000, which will be the equivalent of Bedard's earnings.

ELCs also have provisions for signing and performance bonuses, providing players with the opportunity to earn more than their base salary. Signing bonuses must not exceed 10% of the contract's total and are paid annually. Performance bonuses are paid by the team and count against the salary cap, with a maximum limit of $3.5 million.

The length of an ELC depends on the player's age at the time of signing. In Bedard's case, aged 18, he will sign a three-year contract, giving him an opportunity to further develop his skills and make an impact with the Blackhawks organization.

These ELCs provide young players with the opportunity to prove themselves and earn valuable experience in the NHL. As they progress and showcase their skills, rookies can negotiate new contracts that reflect their performance and value to the team.

What will Connor Bedard bring to the Chicago Blackhawks?

The Chicago Blackhawks made a significant decision in Nashville, Tennessee, during the 2023 NHL Draft, selecting Connor Bedard as the first overall pick. Bedard has showcased his exceptional skills in the WHL and has also represented Team Canada in the world juniors.

In his previous season with the Regina Pats, Connor Bedard played an impressive 57 regular-season games, amassing a remarkable 143 points with 71 goals and 72 assists. Throughout his WHL career, he has contributed 271 points, scoring 134 goals and providing 137 assists in 134 regular-season games.

With Connor Bedard joining the Blackhawks, he is expected to become the face of the franchise and provide immediate support to the team, which had a challenging 26-49-7 record in the previous season.

Additionally, the Blackhawks had multiple picks in the 2023 NHL Draft, including selections at 19, 35, 44, 51, 55, 67, 93, 99, 131 and 195th overall. These additios will further strengthen the team's roster.

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of sexual harassment and assault