In the NHL media, the Corey Perry-Connor Bedard situation has recently emerged as a caution about journalistic responsibility and the potential pitfalls of sensationalism. The story took a troubling turn when social media, notorious for its unfettered dissemination of misinformation, became a breeding ground for harmful rumors and conjecture.

One senior Chicago columnist named Rick Morrissey, expressed deep-seated concerns about the media's role in perpetuating the narrative surrounding Corey Perry's absence from the Chicago Blackhawks' lineup.

Rick Morrissey said:

"It’s hard to argue with the notion that social media, in the wrong hands, is a cesspool of mean-spirited bile. There are a lot of wrong hands out there. We might not accept the ugliness of online communities, but we’ve come to expect it.

"I’d like to think that the media manage to stay above the fray most of the time, but the Corey Perry mess serves as a warning that, if we don’t watch out, we’re going to be swimming in the same sludge as the bad actors on social media."

The decision to scratch Perry from the game on Nov. 22 led to a bunch of rumors, with the most egregious suggesting "workplace misconduct" involving the family of rookie sensation Connor Bedard.

The rumor, which had no basis in reality, quickly gained traction in the online community. The situation escalated when Yahoo Sports ran a Men's Journal story, featuring quotes from Bedard vehemently denying the false rumor.

One crucial aspect that was unwarranted was the decision by several Winnipeg-based reporters to question Bedard about the unfounded rumor while the Blackhawks were on the road to play the Jets.

Morrissey said:

"The matter would have stayed there had it not been for Yahoo Sports, which ran a Men’s Journal story Friday saying that Bedard denied the specific, unpleasant rumor that, just to be clear, was not true."

The heart of this criticism lies in the belief that responsible journalism involves dealing with truth. When journalists are aware that a story is false, the ethical choice is not to perpetuate it. The consequences of such actions, can be far-reaching and damaging, especially for young NHL talents like Bedard.

Connor Bedard's remarks on the situation

Connor Bedard didn't hold back when a reporter inquired about the inappropriate rumors circulating around Chicago's hockey team in the days leading up to its Saturday game against the Jets in Winnipeg.

According to Blackhawks beat reporter Ben Pope, Connor Bedard said:

"It's just a bunch of BS on the internet. It's of course been an effect on myself and my family.

"And that's not fair. But it's out of our control. It's all just fake, made-up stuff."

He added:

"I don't need to answer anymore questions about this stuff."

If media outlets are not vigilant, they risk descending into the same quagmire of misinformation as social media.