Connor Bedard dejected after Team Canada's shock loss to Czechia at 2024 World Juniors

What if Connor Bedard was playing? At the World Juniors on Tuesday night, Team Canada faced a heartbreaking loss, leaving players and fans alike in a somber state.

Among the dejected ones was Connor Bedard, a prominent figure in Canadian junior hockey and the current points leader for the Chicago Blackhawks.

"I know a lot of guys on the team, and being a Canadian, we take a lot of pride in that," said Bedard. "I just feel bad for those guys and how hard they played. It s**ks, for sure."

Bedard has been a vital part of Team Canada's junior team for the last two years. His comments reflect the shared anguish of a nation that holds its junior hockey team in high regard.

The game's opening goalscorer, Jakub Stancl, proved to be the hero for Czechia, securing a dramatic 3-2 victory with a crucial tally 11 seconds before the end of the third period. Despite not being a star player for the Czechs, Stancl exemplifies the program's commitment to developing skilled, puck-possession players capable of excelling at both ends.

Team Canada's early exit from the quarterfinals is a bitter pill to swallow, marking the first time since 2019 and only the third time since 2000 that they failed to progress further.

The team struggled for rhythm all tournament, with offensive stars faltering and an inconsistent defense group. Despite goaltender Mathis Rousseau doing his part, Canada couldn't overcome the challenges.

Connor Bedard's 2023 campaign was one of the best ever in junior hockey

In 2023, Bedard captivated hockey enthusiasts with a record-breaking performance, setting the bar impressively high for future prospects.

His feat of scoring 23 points in a single tournament secured his status as the points leader and also earned him the prestigious MVP title. The historic accomplishment made Bedard the youngest player to receive the MVP award since the award's establishment in 2004.

The 2023 World Junior Championship featured Connor Bedard's excellence, culminating in the MVP and Directorate awards for the tournament's best forward.

He has also won two World Junior Championship gold medals and a World Under-18 Championship gold, establishing himself as one of Canada's most promising young talents.