Connor Bedard delivers his thoughts after becoming the youngest NHL All-Star - "It's something you watch growing up"

In a historic moment for the NHL, Chicago Blackhawks' rookie center, Connor Bedard, was named the youngest player ever selected to compete in an NHL All-Star Game. At just 18 years and 201 days old on February 3, when the All-Star Game will be held, Bedard is set to etch his name in the league's record books.

"It's exciting," Bedard remarked with palpable enthusiasm before the Blackhawks faced the New Jersey Devils at Prudential Center on Friday. "It's something you watch growing up. Seeing the list of guys going, it should be fun. I don't think about being the youngest too much; it's just exciting to be a part of it."

As the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, Bedard's inclusion in the All-Star lineup is not only a result of his age but also his on-ice prowess. Leading the Blackhawks and all NHL rookies with an impressive 33 points (15 goals, 18 assists) in 38 games.

"I don't know if I would put it as a goal, but if you would have asked me if I wanted that, of course, I would say ‘Yes,’" Bedard expressed regarding his All-Star nod. "It's really exciting now that I get to go. I wasn't thinking about it too much. I was just going out there trying to play my best and if it happened, it happened. I'm grateful it did."

Connor Bedard becomes sixth 18-year-old to make an All-Star Game

Connor Bedard's selection makes him the sixth 18-year-old chosen to play in an All-Star Game in NHL history. A list that includes NHL legends like Steve Yzerman, Patrik Laine, and Aaron Ekblad. Luke Richardson, emphasized the importance of the experience for Bedard's growth.

"It's a great experience for him," Richardson noted. "I know he trains with some of these guys, the stars, in the summer, but to go and perform in a high-profile event with the NHL."

Connor Bedard also recognizes the invaluable learning opportunity the All-Star experience presents.

"When you can be with those guys, see how they act, how they are with people, it's definitely big and a bonus for me," he stated. "Watching them and being around guys that have done everything in the League, it's good for me to learn from that."

As Connor Bedard prepares to represent the Blackhawks on the grand stage, his inclusion as the youngest-ever NHL All-Star shows not only his individual accomplishments but also the promising future he holds within the league.