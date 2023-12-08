Connor Bedard discloses conversation with Leo Carlsson during clash of top two 2023 draft picks

The No. 1 pick, Connor Bedard of the Chicago Blackhawks, revealed his conversation with the Anaheim Ducks' No. 2 pick, Leo Carlsson, during Thursday's matchup at the United Center.

It was the first time that the 2023 NHL draft's top two picks faced each other on the ice. The two rookies also had a conversation with each other, and many would hope it was regarding the pressure of being the top two rookies in the league.

Surprisingly, it was rather a different conversation between the two. Both Bedard and Carlsson faced each other for one shift in the matchup.

The No. 1 pick of the Blackhawks amusingly asked the No. 2 pick of the Ducks about his thoughts on the anthem, to which Carlsson responded by labeling the anthem as "pretty cool," per Chicago Blackhawks beat reporter Ben Pope:

"We were only out there for one shift against each other. I asked him about what he thought of the anthem. He said it was pretty cool."

Meanwhile, the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Anaheim Ducks 1-0 at home on Thursday. Courtesy of Philipp Kurashev's goal in the powerplay, the Hawks also ended their four-game losing streak.

How have Connor Bedard and Leo Carlsson fared in their rookie year?

The top two rookies have lived up to the expectations that many expected them to have. Carlsson is the fifth-leading goal scorer for the Anaheim Ducks this season. He's accumulated 13 points through eight goals and five assists and is averaging 18:15 minutes of ice time.

Anaheim Ducks v Chicago Blackhawks

Moreover, the No. 2 pick of the Ducks is also the third-highest rookie point scorer so far this season. At the age of 18 years and 319 days, Carlsson became the youngest player to score a hat trick during the 6-3 defeat to the Philadelphia Flyers on Nov. 10.

Connor Bedard, on the other hand, has been a stabilizing force for the Blackhawks' offense. He leads the club in scoring, with 21 points on 11 goals and 10 assists in 25 games played. Bedard has averaged 19:28 minutes of ice time.

Nashville Predators v Chicago Blackhawks

Moreover, as highly expected, Bedard also leads the rookies in points and is the firm favorite to win the Calder Trophy for being the best rookie in the league. Both Connor Bedard and Leo Carlsson will be up against each other twice in March.