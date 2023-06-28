Connor Bedard gets drafted 1st by Chicago Blackhawks as top prospect makes his way into the NHL

Connor Bedard was officially selected first overall by the Chicago Blackhawks in the 2023 NHL Draft.

The Blackhawks announced the pick in Nashville, Tennessee after winning the draft lottery back in May.

Bedard has been hailed as the top prospect for years now and has lived up to the hype in the WHL and with Team Canada at the world juniors.

Last season with the Regina Pats, Connor Bedard played in 57 regular season games and recorded 71 goals and 72 assists for 143 points. In his WHL career, Bedard played in 134 regular season games and recorded 134 goals and 137 assists for 271 points.

With the Blackhawks, Bedard will become the face of the franchise and be an immediate help to Chicago which went 26-49-7 last season.

Connor Bedard says it's a dream come true

Although Connor Bedard has been projected to be the first overall pick for years now, he still says the moment was special for him.

"This is incredible. Just being here with my family, it's a dream come true to be selected (by) Chicago a storied franchise there," Bedard said to Sportsnet after being drafted. "I can't wait to get to work... It's unbelievable just looking down and seeing the logo on myself is crazy, just growing up and obviously they won the three cups when I was growing up watching, the players that have played there it is remarkable, I couldn't be happier."

The Blackhawks also hold picks 19, 35, 44, 51, 55, 67, 93, 99, 131, and 195th in the 2023 NHL Draft after selecting Connor Bedard first overall.

