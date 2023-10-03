Connor Bedard draws attention of NHL stars like Cole Caufield, Jack Hughes, and more

Connor Bedard, the highly anticipated No. 1 pick at the NHL draft in June, is no stranger to the spotlight. Dubbed the "Next One" since age 13, the young phenom has dominated junior hockey on both national and international stages.

Now, as he prepares to make his NHL debut, the hype surrounding the Blackhawks rookie has reached a fever pitch.

Born in North Vancouver, British Columbia, Bedard's journey to the NHL has been closely watched and celebrated. His selection by the Chicago franchise, which won the lottery to secure his rights, has only added to the excitement. So, let's look at what other NHL stars think about Bedard.

Montreal Canadiens' star winger Cole Caufield said,

"Special player. Successful everywhere he's been. Being a No. 1 pick, he gets thrown into a pretty bad team. There's going to be some ups and downs, but he's got so much potential."

New Jersey Devils center Jack Hughes, the top pick in 2019, acknowledges,

"Here for a reason. Tremendous junior career. He's going to be a great player in the league for a lot of years."

Nashville Predators forward Filip Forsberg jokes about the wish to avoid facing Bedard's talent four or five times a year in the Central Division. He said,

"Would be nice if we didn't have to play him four or five times a year. But it's gonna be cool to see. The kid's been dealing with the hype since he was 13, so I don't know how much of that is really going to be different for him, but it will be the biggest challenge of his career...Talent he's got is undeniable."

Even Connor McDavid, the league's brightest star, trained with Bedard over the summer. They joined former NHLer Gary Roberts for workouts north of Toronto before participating in a camp with Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby in late August.

NHL stars on the hype surrounding Connor Bedard

Los Angeles Kings captain Anze Kopitar is impressed by the numbers Bedard posted in junior hockey and is eager to see how they translate in the NHL.

"The numbers he put up are mighty impressive...We'll see how that translates in the NHL."

Clayton Keller, an Arizona Coyotes winger, believes Bedard's adjustment to the league will be swift, thanks to his incredible talent and the presence of veteran teammates to guide him.

"Unbelievable player. So much talent. They've got some good veteran guys around him to welcome him into the league."

Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Seth Jones notes the buzz surrounding the franchise as it welcomes Bedard. Jones said,

"A lot of excitement in the city. Playing in the best league in the world, that comes with pressure, of course, but we just want him to have fun."

As anticipation grows for Connor Bedard's NHL debut, hockey fans, players, and experts eagerly await the next chapter in the young star's remarkable career.