Connor Bedard drew inspiration from Auston Matthews for his infamous "toe drag release" shot

Connor Bedard, one of hockey's most promising young talents, recently shared insights into his impressive drag shot during an interview with Colby Armstrong. Colby is a former hockey player who's interviewing for Sportsnet.

Recognized for his remarkable talent and ability to score, Connor Bedard attributes his unique technique to NHL superstar Auston Matthews. Bedard's drag shot, where his hands are positioned away from his body, generates impressive torque and power, solidifying it as a formidable weapon in his offensive arsenal.

Upon being asked,

"Where did you learn this monster?"

Connor Bedard said,

"I just watched a lot of Austin Matthews when he came into the leak. I think he kind of pioneered that drag into a shot. What a shot. I just kind of watched him on YouTube and hang out in my backyard and try to replicate it."

Bedard attributed the genesis of his remarkable drag shot to watching Auston Matthews, who revolutionized the technique upon entering the league. He expressed admiration for Matthews' ability to execute the drag shot with finesse and pinpoint accuracy. Spending countless hours watching Matthews' performances on YouTube, Bedard meticulously studied his mechanics and shooting style, hoping to replicate his success.

The young prodigy dedicated considerable time to honing his drag shot in the comfort of his backyard. Tirelessly emulating the technique he observed from Matthews, Bedard transformed his admiration into action, refining the mechanics and intricacies of the drag shot.

Colby Armstrong, the interviewer, emphasized that Bedard's drag shot has become his bread and butter—a signature move that shows his immense talent.

Connor Bedard Announced as Lululemon's Newest Ambassador

Lululemon, the renowned athletic apparel brand, has recently announced Connor Bedard as its newest ambassador. The partnership was unveiled through a tweet from Lululemon's official Twitter account, which read,

"We couldn't wait till tomorrow's draft to announce our pick. Introducing our newest Ambassador, Top Canadian Hockey Prospect @_connorbedard. Welcome to the team."

Bedard, a highly talented Canadian hockey prospect, has joined the prestigious group of international ambassadors for Lululemon. Alongside renowned athletes such as Lydia Ko, Malia Manuel, and Damian Warner, Bedard's partnership with Lululemon showcases his exceptional skill and dedication to his sport.

As a Lululemon ambassador, Bedard will inspire others by promoting the significance of performance, style, and holistic well-being in sports. This partnership underscores Lululemon's commitment to empowering individuals to pursue their athletic dreams and embrace an active lifestyle. By supporting athletes who exemplify excellence and serve as sources of inspiration, Lululemon reinforces its dedication to helping individuals unlock their full potential.

