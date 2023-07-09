In an exclusive 1-on-1 interview with NBC Chicago, Connor Bedard of the Chicago Blackhawks shared his excitement about joining the team and receiving recognition from unexpected sources. Bedard, a highly touted young hockey talent, revealed that even outside the hockey world, notable figures have reached out to him, including the famous rapper Drake.

During the interview, Connor Bedard expressed his appreciation for Drake's shoutout on social media, where the rapper shared Bedard's story. While they hadn't directly communicated, Bedard was thrilled that someone of Drake's stature acknowledged him. The mention garnered significant excitement from Bedard's friends, as they were understandably thrilled about the shoutout from such a prominent figure.

Connor Bedard said:

"I mean, Dre obviously didn't reach out but he threw me on a story which is pretty cool. My buddies were pretty fired up about that. But I think that's probably the biggest one, he's one of the most famous people in the world. So it's tough to, you know, maybe have a bigger star than that even acknowledge you. So that was pretty cool."

As the conversation continued, Bedard reflected on his time in Chicago, acknowledging that this visit was his longest yet. He expressed his gratitude for being a part of the Blackhawks organization, emphasizing his eagerness to begin his NHL career.

Bedard said:

"Yeah, it's unbelievable. I couldn't be happier to be a part of the Blackhawks organization and be here and the team."

Connor Bedard talks about the tremendous support from the fans

Despite being with the team for only a week, Bedard has already experienced tremendous support from the fans and felt welcomed into the Blackhawks family. He spoke highly of the historic city and expressed his enthusiasm for contributing to its rich hockey legacy.

"I've been, you know, Black Hawk for a week and the fans have been so good to me and shown so much support to myself and all the drafting players and I can't wait to kind of get to work and you know, be a part of this part of this historic city so you can be happy to be here"

Connor Bedard's arrival in Chicago has indeed generated significant buzz.

As Connor Bedard prepares to embark on his professional hockey journey, fans eagerly await the moment he steps onto the ice for the Blackhawks. With his talent, determination, and the support of the fans, Bedard has the potential to make a lasting impact on the team and further contribute to the storied history of the Chicago Blackhawks.

