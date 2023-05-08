Connor Bedard, the acknowledged prospect in the 2023 NHL Draft, is staying grounded despite the hype surrounding him.

In a recent interview with Colby Armstrong, Bedard expressed his views on the upcoming draft and his mindset leading up to it.

Despite being one of the most talked-about prospects in history, Bedard understands that much of what happens in the draft is out of his control. He stated,

"Everything not in my control, and I think you find out where you go June 28."

Bedard's level-headedness and focus on what he can control are admirable traits in a young player with such immense talent.

While there is undoubtedly a buzz surrounding Bedard, he remains humble and recognizes the talent of his fellow draft prospects. He said,

"Whoever ends up with that pick, there's so many great players in this draft,"

Bedard's acknowledgment of his peers' abilities shows his respect for the game and his willingness to work hard to earn his place at the next level.

Bedard's approach to the draft is one of patience and perspective. He understands that the process takes time, and he is not overly focused on the outcome. He said,

"You know, they've got a couple of months for that, so I'm not focused on it too much,"

As the NHL Draft Lottery approaches, Connor Bedard remains poised and level-headed.

Connor Bedard revealed his biggest inspiration

Connor Bedard is having an outstanding season with the Regina team in the Western Hockey League. He's leading the league with 123 points in 47 games and is projected to be the No. 1 pick in the 2023 Upper Deck NHL Draft. However, for Bedard, his success on the ice is driven by something deeper than just his passion for the game.

Bedard's biggest inspiration is his late grandfather, Garth Bedard. Garth passed away in a car accident in April 2021, at the age of 73. Despite the tragedy, Bedard found the strength to honor his grandfather's memory just three days later when he scored two goals in a 2-1 overtime win against Brandon. He dedicated his performance to Garth.

For Connor Bedard, his grandfather was a man with a positive outlook on life and an infectious personality. He always made friends with everyone and would spend an extra half-hour at the grocery store, talking to someone about cards or sports. Bedard's grandfather had a significant impact on his life, and he now plays for him every game.

Connor Bedard says that during the Canadian national anthem before each game, he thinks about his grandfather, hoping that he's still watching. He knows that his grandfather loved to watch hockey, and he wants to make him proud.

