"Confirmed bust" - Connor Bedard gets brutally trolled by NHL fans over botched penalty shot

In a surprising turn of events, hockey sensation Connor Bedard found himself at the center of social media trolling after a rare blunder during a recent NHL game against the Minnesota Wild. The 19-year-old star, often celebrated for his incredible skills and highlight-reel goals, faced an unexpected challenge when he failed to convert on a crucial penalty shot.

The incident occurred in the shootout of the highly anticipated matchup. Bedard renowned for his skill in penalty shots, found himself in an unexpected predicament. As he was awarded the opportunity to take the shot, a situation in which he typically excels, the usually dependable forward slipped on the ice just as he was about to pull the trigger and the puck never threatened.

Expand Tweet

Almost immediately, social media erupted with a barrage of jokes, memes, and comments, poking fun at Bedard's uncharacteristic mishap. While the young player has an impressive track record, it's a reminder that even the best athletes can have off days.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

In the world of sports, adversity is a part of the game, and Bedard's ability to handle it with maturity shows why he's not just a rising star but also a fan favorite.

Connor Bedard scores first NHL preseason goal

On Tuesday night, Connor Bedard, the highly-touted young talent, finally broke the ice, scoring his first goal of the NHL preseason in a game against the Detroit Red Wings. The Chicago Blackhawks were clinging to a one-goal lead with just 1:09 remaining in regulation when Bedard seized the opportunity to seal the victory. From just beyond the blue line, he sent the puck gliding into an empty net.

Expand Tweet

Surprisingly, Bedard's reaction was notably understated. Instead of jubilation, he wore a stoic expression as the celebratory tune "Chelsea Dagger" filled the arena. It was evident that the young phenom had mixed feelings about lighting his inaugural NHL lamp with what many considered an easy shot.

Coach Richardson acknowledged Bedard's humble demeanor, remarking to reporters:

"He's kind of a bashful guy. He doesn't want to celebrate that. He wants to score a nice goal."

Throughout the preseason, Connor Bedard has showcased his elite skills on the ice, tallying four assists in addition to his goal. Blackhawks' General Manager Kyle Davidson lauded Bedard's abilities, emphasizing that it's merely a matter of him acclimating to the NHL game, adjusting to new teammates, and getting comfortable in a new city.

With Bedard's potential, the hockey world eagerly anticipates him hitting his stride in no time.