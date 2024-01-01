Connor Bedard gets critical of his "dumb play" as Blackhawks fall prey to back-to-back defeat to Dallas Stars

During Friday's game against the Dallas Stars, Connor Bedard, the rising star of the Chicago Blackhawks, found himself at the center of a crucial play that defined the 5-4 outcome. As Miro Heiskanen initiated a drop-pass to Roope Hintz at center ice, Bedard seized the opportunity to go for a pokecheck on Hintz, aiming to prevent a potential breakaway and secure a victory.

However, the gamble didn't pay off as Hintz skillfully moved the puck out of reach, leading to a swift tick-tack-toe sequence that culminated in a goal with just eight seconds left on the clock. Reflecting on the play, Bedard openly admitted his mistake, acknowledging the risk he took and labeling it a "dumb play."

In Sunday's pre-game interview, according to The Tribune, Connor Bedard expressed his regret:

"Yeah, like you said, tried to get the puck. That was a dumb play. Dumb play by me. Probably not the right situation. So I learned from it."

Despite Bedard's skills and potential to turn such risks into game-winning moments, he recognized the importance of considering the game situation and the opponents on the ice. With more NHL experience, he acknowledged the need to adjust his approach based on the specific circumstances. Bedard said:

"I mean, for sure, go for it sometimes, But obviously, it was (Hintz). What my angle was coming in, I'm probably not going to get that puck, just with his reach and the way to bring it out. So I should play it safe there."

Expand Tweet

Nick Foligno analyzes Connor Bedard's crucial moment in recent game

Teammates, including Nick Foligno, who was on the ice for the game-winning goal, understood Connor Bedard's intentions but emphasized the learning curve he needed to navigate. Foligno remarked:

"There’s some really goodplayers in overtime right there. ... And that’s a learning curve for him.”

"He plays off instincts, The experiences he's had over the course of 35 games, there's still a lot to learn and understand about the league. And that’s one where I’m sure if he could do it again."

Coach Luke Richardson also weighed in on Connor Bedard's performance during the critical overtime play, taking a broader perspective on his overall contribution:

“That’s overtime, that’s usually what happens. You’re trying to make a play, and if the other team makes the play on you, well, then it’s going to be an outnumbered situation.”

As the Blackhawks lost 5-4 in overtime, some hate was thrown at Bedard's way. They also suffered an embarrassing 8-1 defeat in the rematch against the Dallas Stars.