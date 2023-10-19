Connor Bedard, the young sensation of the Chicago Blackhawks, has been making a name in the NHL with his exceptional talent and work ethic. Hailed as the next big superstar of the league, Bedard's performance on the ice has garnered a lot of attention from fans and media alike.

In a recent tweet from Mark Lazerus, a senior NHL writer for The Athletic, he summarized the intensity of Bedard's commitment to the game in Denver.

Lazerus humorously tweeted:

"Blackhawks are going to have to send a SWAT team to extract Connor Bedard, Wyatt Kaiser, Kevin Korchinski, Lukas Reichel, and some of the other young guys off the ice after practice here in Denver. Bus is waiting. Corey Perry just came out and yelled, 'OK, Connor wins. Let's go!'"

Bedard's dedication to the game is no secret. It's not unusual for him to put in extra time on the ice, often outlasting his teammates during practice sessions. This dedication was on full display when, after a recent practice, Bedard refused to leave the ice, leading some of the team's other rookies to join him for an extended session.

Unfortunately, their dedication to honing their skills caused them to lose track of time, making them late for the team bus. Corey Perry, a seasoned veteran, had to step in and remind the young guns about the same.

This incident in Denver isn't the first time that Bedard's insatiable thirst for improvement has led to such situations. Back during his junior hockey days with the Regina Pats, he earned a reputation for turning ordinary practices into prolonged two-hour sessions. Bedard, along with the team's youngest players, often focused on intense skating drills, showing his relentless commitment to self-improvement and the game.

What makes Connor Bedard stand out is not just his exceptional skill on the ice but also his maturity beyond his years. His teammates and coaches have been quick to notice that he possesses a level of dedication and work ethic that is more akin to that of a seasoned fourth-line grinder than a young rookie.

A look at Connor Bedard's WHL journey

In 2020, Connor Bedard received exceptional status from Hockey Canada, making him the first player in WHL history to join the Regina Pats at a young age. His debut season saw him earn WHL's East Division Rookie of the Year and the Jim Piggott Memorial Trophy with 28 points in 15 games.

The following season, he set a WHL record as the youngest player to score 50 goals, amassing 100 points at just 16 years old. Bedard's 2022-23 season was incredible, finishing with 71 goals and 72 assists, securing both the Bob Clarke Trophy and the Four Broncos Memorial Trophy.

He was chosen first overall by the Chicago Blackhawks in the 2023 NHL entry draft, celebrating his 18th birthday by signing with the team.