Connor Bedard gifts a teddy bear to six-year-old Ferris, who is set to undergo her second kidney transplant attempt

Hockey Gives Blood, an organization dedicated to promoting blood and organ donation, recently shared a heartwarming video on Twitter featuring top NHL prospect Connor Bedard and a young girl named Ferris. Ferris, who is six years old, is battling a rare condition called Saldino-Mainzer syndrome and is preparing for her second kidney transplant.

The video shows Connor Bedard, who is considered one of the top prospects for the 2023 NHL Entry Draft, meeting with Ferris and presenting her with a teddy bear. Although Ferris appears shy and overwhelmed, the gesture clearly means a lot to her. In the tweet, Hockey Gives Blood notes that Bedard gave Ferris "something every kid loves" in the form of the stuffed animal.

Ferris (6) will soon be undergoing a second kidney transplant attempt to battle the Saldino-Mainzer syndrome.

For good luck #ConnorBedard gave her something every kid loves. Become an organ and tissue donor at http://Blood.ca/HGB . #NOTDAW

The tweet also included a call to action, urging people to become organ and tissue donors by providing a link to the Canadian Blood Services.

Ferris' battle with Saldino-Mainzer syndrome underscores the importance of raising awareness about rare diseases. The support and kindness shown by Bedard and Hockey Gives Blood is a small positive impact that the hockey community has on individuals and society as a whole.

Connor Bedard is considered one of the most promising prospects in the sport. Born in North Vancouver, British Columbia on July 17, 2005, Bedard was introduced to hockey at a young age and developed a passion for the game. He was selected as the first overall pick by the Regina Pats in the 2020 WHL Bantam Draft.

Connor Bedard is projected to be the first pick in the 2023 NHL draft, set to take place in June 2023. When not away for games, he lives in Regina, Vancouver with his family.

This includes his father Tom, mother Melanie, and sister Madisen, who is a third-year kinesiology student at Simon Fraser University in Burnaby, British Columbia.

Madisen, who competed as a gymnast in North Vancouver before moving away for college, is Connor's biggest role model and provides him with tremendous support.

