Connor Bedard injury update: Blackhawks' #1 overall pick returns to skating before practice

The Chicago Blackhawks' rising star, Connor Bedard, is set to return from the injury reserve after enduring a fractured jaw in a game against the New Jersey Devils on January 5. Bedard's injury occurred when he absorbed a hit from Devils defenseman Brendan Smith, which forced him to exit the game and contributed to the team's 4–2 defeat.

However, just one week after undergoing surgery to address the fractured jaw, Bedard was seen participating in a skate session. The footage captured him donning a green non-contact jersey along with a face shield, highlighting a cautious and measured approach to his return to the ice.

The significance of Bedard's return to the ice was further emphasized by Charlie Roumeliotis, a Blackhawks insider, who took to X to share an encouraging update:

"Connor Bedard is on the ice before practice. #Blackhawks."

This statement hints at Bedard's proactive involvement in team activities, even before the official practice session, suggesting a positive trajectory in his recovery. The return of the Blackhawks' No. 1 overall pick to skating is undoubtedly a welcome development for the team and its fans.

NY Islanders' Mathew Barzal disappointed over Connor Bedard's absence during showdown

The New York Islanders were aiming for a crucial victory against the Blackhawks, who were without top pick Connor Bedard due to his broken jaw. That victory evaded the Islanders, as the Blackhawks recorded a 4-3 OT win.

Islanders forward Mathew Barzal expressed disappointment about Bedard's absence from the game, highlighting their longstanding relationship. Barzal told reporters:

"I would've liked to have him out here, Obviously, you don't like to see a guy like hurt on a hit like that. I was looking forward to it. I've seen him kinda grow up from 12, 13 years old so happy for him that he's been lighting it up so extensively in juniors and the NHL now. I would've liked to have him out there tonight."

Barzal praised Bedard's exceptional skills, acknowledging his elite shot and unique moves:

"Everybody talks about his shot which is obviously elite, He has a really long stick that allows him to do certain things with deception. He has a bag of tricks, new moves you really haven't seen."

The Islanders will host a hopefully healthy Bedard and the Blackhawks on April 2 at UBS Arena and look to gain some measure of revenge.