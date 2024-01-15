Connor Bedard injury update: Latest on Blackhawks rookie's return to ice a week following surgery to address broken jaw

Connor Bedard, the rising star of the Chicago Blackhawks, has acquired an uphill battle to return from injury reserve after suffering a fractured jaw. The event took place during the Blackhawks’ away game on January 5, where Bedard was on the receiving end of a hit from Devils defenseman Brendan Smith in the first period.

The hit to Bedard’s jaw area caused him to exit the game, which resulted in a 4–2 defeat for the Blackhawks.

After the injury, on January 6, the team announced that Bedard had been placed on injured reserve due to a fractured jaw. Despite the void left in the lineup by the absence of this young phenom, fans were patiently waiting for updates regarding his recovery.

A recent video posted by Chris Vosters on X (formerly Twitter) provides a glimpse into Bedard’s progress. In the footage, Bedard is filmed wearing a green non-contact jersey and a face shield, which displays a careful approach to his return to the ice.

This video, filmed inside Fifth Third Arena, shows Bedard participating in a skate session one week after undergoing surgery to address the fractured jaw.

Connor Bedard is eager to make a comeback

Rookie sensation Connor Bedard of the Chicago Blackhawks is now confronted with a new and challenging test: being patient while recovering from a broken jaw. The No. 1 pick in the 2023 NHL draft is anticipated to be out for 6-8 weeks.

Bedard’s anxiousness to come back is obvious, with Blackhawks forward Nick Foligno stating that Bedard can hardly stand it and waits for his recovery. On Saturday, Foligno said (via NHL.com):

"He's dying. It's pretty funny; the trainers were like. 'Hey, you kind of got to help us, he's not going to listen to us, so you've got to help us keep him at bay here a little bit.' So, it's been pretty funny."

“He's like, 'I feel fine.’ I'm like, 'Man, just pump the brakes a little bit.' But that's who he is. That's why you love him, and I'm sure he'll come back an even better version of himself, which is a scary thought.”

The 18-year-old center, who was the leader of Chicago and all rookies in the NHL with 33 points in 39 games, was injured following his collision with Devils defenseman Brendan Smith in the offensive zone. The Blackhawks sorely miss Bedard, as they stand at a 1-3-0 record without him.

Although Bedard was selected for the NHL All-Star Game due on Feb 3, his appearance depends upon the progress of recovery.