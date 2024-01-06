Connor Bedard Injury: What happened to the Chicago Blackhawks rookie?

Chicago Blackhawks rookie Connor Bedard had to be ruled out for the remainder of the game against the New Jersey Devils on Friday after sustaining an apparent injury.

The injury to the player took place in the first period. Bedard tried to skate past the Devils' traffic while the Hawks were on a powerplay. As he tried to get through, Devils forward Brendan Smith laid a huge open-ice hit on Bedard's face.

Bedard was shaken up by the hit, and he immediately headed to the locker room. The Blackhawks announced on their X(formerly Twitter) handle that he would not return to the game.

"Medical Update: Connor Bedard will not return to tonight’s game."

The nature of the injury is undisclosed for now. Before exiting the contest, Bedard clocked 3:05 minutes on the ice. Fans could expect to hear an update on him from the Blackhawks before Sunday's tilt against the Calgary Flames.

Bedard leads the Blackhawks and the rookies in scoring with 33 points through 15 goals and 18 assists in 39 games.