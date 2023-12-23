"Connor Bedard is invisible." "Should've drafted Slafkovsky": Fans react to the Blackhawks squandering a 2-goal lead, losing 5-2 to the Canadiens

Blackhawks' Connor Bedard stepped into the spotlight at Chicago's United Center on Friday but the game ended with a surprise 5-2 win for the Montreal Canadiens. Fans expressed their dismay, as much attention has been directed towards the performance of highly-touted prospect Connor Bedard.

Connor Bedard, who contributed an assist in the game, fell short of the expectations surrounding him. Blackhawks supporters are now questioning whether the team made the right decision in drafting him.

The Canadiens, fueled by Juraj Slafkovsky and Nick Suzuki's goal-scoring prowess, managed to stage an impressive comeback. They scored five unanswered goals after going 2-0 down.

The disappointment among Blackhawks fans is evident, with many astonished at how their team could let slip a two-goal advantage. Here are some of the reactions, expressing disappointment over Bedard:

David Savard's empty-net goal and Cayden Primeau's solid goaltending contributed to the Canadiens' success. Ryan Donato and Jason Dickinson scored for the Blackhawks in the 5-2 defeat.

Connor Bedard's Blackhawks stumble as Canadiens rally for comeback victory

Ryan Donato scored early with a wrist shot from the slot off one of Connor Bedard's precise passes to put the Blackhawks 1-0 up. Jason Dickinson extended Chicago's lead to 2-0 in the second period.

Skillfully capitalizing on a play engineered by Colin Blackwell, Dickinson deceived Montreal defenseman Justin Barron with his quick feet and went in alone for an easy score under Maatta.

But the Canadiens were quick in answering, cutting Montreal's lead to 2-1 as Mitchell Stephens tipped home Mike Matheson's slap shot.

Josh Anderson leveled the scores at 2-2 with a goal assisted by Sean Monahan. Juraj Slafkovsky then secured a 3-2 lead for Montreal at 17:33, courtesy of a rebound from Nick Suzuki's shot.

Suzuki extended the Canadiens' lead to 4-2 in the third period, converting a rebound from Cole Caufield's shot. David Savard sealed the victory with an empty-net goal at 18:04.