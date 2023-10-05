Connor Bedard being labeled the "real deal" draws cryptic response from ex-Predators star

A recent tweet from @heatdaddy, aka Robby, labeling Connor Bedard as a "real deal" caught the attention of former Nashville Predators star James Neal, with a cryptic response to the tweet.

It all started when Robby posted a short clip of Bedard's debut goal for the Chicago Blackhawks against the Detroit Red Wings in a preseason matchup. Robby quoted the tweet, writing:

"Ok that settles it this kid is actually the real deal"

Former Predators star James Neal was quick to respond to the post, using the thinking emoji to express his doubt. Nevertheless, Robby later settled the conversation on X with a hilarious response to Neal:

"I stand corrected folks. There’s only 1 real deal And it’s James Neal. Confirmed"

How did Connor Bedard's game against the Detroit Red Wings pan out?

Connor Bedard has settled in nicely with the Chicago Blackhawks. As a rookie, he's been outstanding in preseason and has showcased that he's ready for the upcoming season.

In the Blackhawks' preseason matchup against the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday, Bedard scored his debut goal with an empty netter and recorded two assists to ensure the Hawks a comfortable 4-2 win.

Despite his outstanding performance, Beadard stated that being confident is a huge boost for him. However, he also emphasized that there are still some areas where he needs to work hard and improve, as there is not much time left for the actual season to begin.

He said (via NHL.com):

“I'm always confident in myself, that's big, but yeah, there are definitely areas I can get better in, and just kind of obviously every day you've got to really go into it well because you know that there's not much time now until the real games start.”

Connor Bedard has accumulated five points, thanks to a goal and four assists, in three preseason games. Next week, on October 10, he'll be up against his childhood idol, Sidney Crosby, in his NHL debut.