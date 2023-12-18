Connor Bedard lands partnership deal with company worth whopping $42.3 billion: Reports

Chicago Blackhawks star Connor Bedard has entered into a partnership with the Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce. CIBC is a financial institution that boasts an astounding valuation of $42.3 billion, as of Dec. 15, according to Macrotrends.

PR Newswire reported the news, which marks a new phase for Bedard as he becomes an ambassador and spokesperson for the bank. CIBC caters to more than 14 million customers in varied industries and is renowned for its wide array of services and strong online banking system.

The relationship between Bedard and CIBC is not something new, as he has been a customer for quite some time. However, this partnership brings their connection to the next level, allowing Bedard to concentrate on his career goals while receiving support from CIBC for his endeavors off the rink.

As an ambassador, Bedard will actively participate in initiatives that highlight community involvement and the pursuit of goals, aligning with CIBC's values.

One notable aspect of this collaboration is CIBC Miracle Day, a philanthropic event that has raised $300 million worldwide for children’s charities. Bedard’s involvement is expected to enhance these efforts and inspire generosity.

Connor Bedard’s take on partnership with CIBC

In a heartfelt acknowledgment of the bank's role in his life, Bedard said:

"My family are long-time clients of CIBC. They are the first and only bank I've used since growing up in Vancouver.”

This partnership goes beyond a business agreement; it's a continuation of a long-standing relationship that has been instrumental in supporting Bedard’s hockey dreams right from the outset.

When Bedard decided to move to Chicago, he had CIBC’s support. Now as an ambassador, Bedard is proud to represent the bank that has been a presence throughout his professional growth.

“As our family's bank, CIBC has always been there behind the scenes to support my early ambitions in hockey and my move to Chicago."

Bedard also expressed his gratitude for the bank’s role in shaping both his personal and career development:

"As I grow my career, I'm excited to take this next step as an ambassador for the bank that's been there for me throughout my journey so far.”

Connor Bedard expressed his excitement about the partnership on Instagram:

“Happy to be part of the team that's been there throughout my journey so far. Excited for this next step on and off the ice!”

Connor Bedard's Instagram post