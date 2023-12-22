Nick Foligno, an alternate captain for the Chicago Blackhawks, recently shared insights and praise for his young teammate, Connor Bedard, during an in-studio interview on the "CHGO Blackhawks Podcast."

In a video posted on the team's X account, Foligno, the seasoned American professional ice hockey left winger, discussed his observations and experiences mentoring Bedard, highlighting the young player's resilience in the face of media attention and the challenges of being in the spotlight.

Foligno began by expressing his initial unfamiliarity with Bedard and said:

"I didn't know much about him and obviously just talked to him on the phone a bunch in the summer."

Despite the limited knowledge, Foligno conveyed satisfaction in witnessing Connor Bedard's growth and increasing comfort within the team.

"I'm just really enjoying seeing him get more comfortable now," Nick Foligno said. "You can really see he's starting to be confident in himself and his routine, and he's understood now the league a little bit."

The veteran player acknowledged the difficulties Bedard faced, particularly in dealing with the media circus surrounding him.

"He still has to deal with a ton from the media and stuff, but some of it," Foligno said. "But some of it's died down. Right. It's just the normalcy of what he's probably always wanted, which is just go play hockey."

Despite the challenges, Nick Foligno commended Connor Bedard for his resilience and how he navigated the pressures of being a high-profile player:

"I'm proud of him that he's handled what I've never seen anyone have to go through."

Nick Foligno Lauds Connor Bedard's Exceptional Journey

Foligno compared Bedard to elite players like Sidney Crosby or Connor McDavid, acknowledging that the teenager's experience might be uniquely intense.

"I obviously can't speak to Sid or McDavid or those guys, but I mean, I can't even imagine it was this crazy for a player like him," Nick Foligno said. "So I'm proud of him. I think he's been an exceptional teammate. Guys love him."

Foligno also emphasized Bedard's exceptional qualities as a teammate, praising his commitment to improvement and his eagerness to make a positive impact in every game.

"He's only trying to get better," Foligno said. "He's only trying to make a difference every game, and he has to learn. There's times to do that, and that's part of being young."

In describing Connor Bedard's attitude towards mistakes, Foligno highlighted the young player's self-awareness and humility:

"He's not like an arrogant kid where he's like, no, I'm perfect. It's like, no, he's got areas where he wants to get better, and he hates losing."

Concluding his thoughts, Foligno envisioned a bright future for Bedard within the Blackhawks' organization:

"And you have a guy like that and where we are and where we're trying to go, that's going to be pretty special. As he gets older in this league and becomes the… well, he already is the face of this franchise, but the real leader of this franchise I’m sure."