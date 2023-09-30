Connor Bedard makes immediate impact as Blackhawks break ten-year telecast record

The buzz surrounding Connor Bedard has been steadily growing throughout the summer, and it's no surprise why. Ever since the Chicago Blackhawks won the draft lottery in May, the excitement has been palpable. Ticket sales have been soaring, and the anticipation for Bedard's preseason debut performance was at an all-time high.

Last night at the United Center, it was evident that the excitement was well-founded as 98 jerseys bearing Bedard's name and number were spotted all around.

Of course, it wouldn't be a Blackhawks game without the occasional appearance of random jerseys, and we have to give a shoutout to the Mark Bell 28 jersey sighting. However, what truly stole the show were the numerous 98 jerseys, making Bedard's number the dominant choice among fans in attendance.

The Chicago Blackhawks have wasted no time in capitalizing on the Bedard frenzy and fans looking to add his merchandise to their collection were spoiled for choice.

From pucks to sweatshirts, jerseys to shirseys, and hats to just about anything imaginable with "98 BEDARD" emblazoned on it, the team stores on site had it all.

Not only did Bedard make an impact in the merchandise department, he also shone brightly on the ice during his preseason debut. The young phenom lived up to the hype, delivering a performance that left fans in awe.

The excitement didn't end with his on-ice performance either. The morning after the game, NBC Sports Chicago had some exciting news to share. They announced that the telecast of Bedard's preseason debut had garnered the highest ratings for a preseason contest in a decade.

Clearly, Bedard's arrival has injected a ray of sunshine into the otherwise desolate Chicago sports landscape.

Connor Bedard's strong preseason debut leaves a positive impression on the Blackhawks, although he remains modest about his performance.

Connor Bedard's impressive preseason debut with Chicago Blackhawks

Connor Bedard, the highly touted No. 1 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, made his preseason debut for the Chicago Blackhawks. Despite contributing two assists, Bedard expressed his desire for improvement, setting a high standard for himself.

Coach Luke Richardson praised his performance, highlighting his ability to read plays and his defensive skills.

Bedard's passion for the game was evident when he played a lengthy shift in overtime. Although he didn't score a goal, the crowd buzzed with anticipation whenever he touched the puck.