The hockey world and fans alike have largely assumed that Connor Bedard will be the Blackhawks' top pick in NHL drafts.

In a recent interview with Scott Powers of The Athletic, Chicago Blackhawks' director of amateur scouting, Mike Doneghey, shed light on the team's upcoming first selection in the 2023 NHL Draft.

Contrary to widespread assumptions and predictions, Doneghey emphasized that the decision is not set in stone. He said the Blackhawks have a comprehensive evaluation process to follow before making their final choice.

Mike Doneghey stated:

"I don't want to make it a kind of a Bedard story, even though the whole world is under the assumption that it's Connor."

The team remains committed to going through the necessary steps and considering all options before finalizing their decision.

Nevertheless, Doneghey did not shy away from acknowledging Bedard's exceptional talents and what sets him apart as an elite prospect. He praised Bedard and said that he possesses all the attributes that make him an outstanding player.

Mike Doneghey said:

"His hockey IQ, his shot, his competitiveness, his leadership level. He checks every box that you could want".

One aspect of Connor Bedard is the young player's ability to unleash his shot in various ways. Doneghey acknowledged Bedard's dedication to honing his shooting skills over the years. He commented on his ability to unleash his shot in various ways by reminding that he spent practicing different angles in his Vancouver backyard.

Mike Doneghey said:

"He’s been working on that craft ... YouTube videos where he’s out in his backyard ... shooting pucks at different angles, different ranges ... worked on his shooting craft for a lot of years ... since ... young kid".

Mike Doneghey particularly talked about Connor Bedard's shooting skills

Connor Bedard's shooting prowess allows him to shoot through the defenseman's legs. He can protect the puck and snap it in stride while using his body, executing smooth transitions from backhand to forehand. Doneghey emphasized Bedard's excellent release points, accuracy, and quickness, making him a formidable threat.

Mike Doneghey said:

"... He can score in a variety of ways ... drag and pull it under pressure and shoot it through the defenseman’s legs...use his body to protect the puck".

He added:

"He can split the D and the puck ends up on his backhand and then his forehand ... good release points, really good accuracy, really good quickness."

While the general consensus revolves around Connor Bedard as the likely first pick, NHL is committed to following its evaluation process diligently.

The anticipation surrounding the Blackhawks' first pick only adds to the excitement leading up to the draft.

