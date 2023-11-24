Connor Bedard opens up about Corey Perry's absence at training camp after last night's surprising healthy scratch

In the wake of Corey Perry's mysterious absence from Chicago Blackhawks practice on Thursday, rookie sensation Connor Bedard has shed some light on the situation. Perry, a veteran forward, was notably a healthy scratch during Wednesday's game against the Columbus Blue Jackets, with the team labeling the decision as "organizational."

Bedard, a rising star for the Blackhawks, shared his thoughts on Perry's absence, saying via Charlie Roumeliotis of NBC Sports:

"I'm not going to speak on it too much. Obviously, it sucks he's not here, but we don't really have too much information on it or anything yet. But of course, he's a big part of the team, and it sucks he can't be here today."

In response to inquiries about Perry's status, Blackhawks head coach Luke Richardson maintained a tight-lipped approach, stating via Charlie Roumeliotis:

"I just wanted to start by saying I know you have questions about Corey Perry not playing last night and attending practice today, but we're going to keep that internal in the organization right now."

Offering some insight, Blackhawks alternate captain Nick Foligno emphasized the need for professionalism amid uncertainty, saying via The Athletic:

"We've got a lot of young guys, so it's kind of a shock at first. But it's being a pro. We talk about it, and this is an opportunity to do that. It's the outside noise that you have to push away, whether it's this or anything else that's going on in your life."

Perry had been actively involved with the team earlier in the week, working with Connor Bedard during a shooting drill on Tuesday. However, his sudden absence from practice has fueled speculation about the nature of the incident. As the Blackhawks organization remains silent on the matter, fans and pundits are left eagerly awaiting further developments in this unexpected twist at the training camp.

Connor Bedard Expresses Heartbreak Over Taylor Hall's Season-Ending Injury

Connor Bedard expressed his heartfelt sentiments on teammate Taylor Hall's season-ending injury. Hall, undergoing ACL surgery on his right knee, will be sidelined for the remainder of the season. Bedard, who had the privilege of sharing the ice with Hall, spoke of the news as "heartbreaking."

Describing Hall as not only a phenomenal hockey player but also an integral part of the team, Bedard emphasized Hall's impact on every game. He said (via NHL.com):

"Someone that loves to play so much and every game is so impactful. Such a good hockey player, but such a good person and means so much to our group."

Amid the sadness surrounding Hall's injury, Connor Bedard conveyed the team's support, saying:

"Obviously, we're rooting for him and wishing him the best. We know he's still going to be around and, of course, a big part of the team. It's sad, but he's going to do everything he can to get back."