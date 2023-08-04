Connor Bedard opens up on facing "idol" Sidney Crosby is Blackhawks' season opener

The Chicago Blackhawks picked Connor Bedard as the first overall choice in the 2023 NHL Draft, as was widely predicted in the hockey community. Everyone, with the exception of Bedard, is certain that he will be on the Hawks' roster when the 2023–24 season begins, but the star prospect is too modest.

Connor Bedard has said on a couple of occasions that he idolized Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby growing up.

Ironically, there's a good chance Bedard will compete in his debut NHL game against Crosby and the Penguins. He made a comment about this a few weeks back after the draft.

“I was trying not to look at the schedule," said Bedard. "People were telling me, I didn’t want to look too hard. Man, if I’m able to make the squad come October… That’s my idol ever since I can remember. That’d be unbelievable.”

With the Regina Pats of the Western Hockey League, Bedard recorded consecutive 100-point seasons. He certainly should have an early effect on his new squad in 2023–24.

Even the Pittsburgh Penguins congratulated the Blackhawks for selecting Bedard, adding:

“We’ll see you for opening night in Pittsburgh on October 10.” - Penguins Twitter post for #1 pick Bedard.

The opening night will be very interesting indeed for various reasons. One of the biggest ones will be this storyline. Sidney Crosby vs Conor Bedard will be a face-off that cannot be missed.

Connor Bedard was given a congratulatory text by Sidney Crosby

Connor Bedard's selection by Chicago as a Blackhawk in the NHL draft a month back was confirmed, and the league's top players graciously welcomed him to the professionals.

Bedard listed the famous people who responded, including a former Blackhawk and his childhood hero Sidney Crosby.

He said:

"I got a text from Sidney Crosby so that was pretty cool. (He was) my favorite player growing up. He's one of the best to ever do it so I was pretty excited there."

Another notable NHL player that contacted Bedard is Patrick Kane, a native of Chicago.

During their stay at the Biosteel hockey camp, Bedard and Kane interacted. Bedard operated like a sponge there, taking up all the knowledge he could from possibly the best American player in league history.

By being selected first overall in their respective drafts, Bedard and Crosby already share a trait. The youngster will now have the opportunity to continue Crosby's legacy.