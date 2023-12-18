Connor Bedard opens up about thinning Chicago Blackhawks roster owing to injuries

In a candid revelation amid a tumultuous period for the Chicago Blackhawks, Connor Bedard recently provided insights into the challenges faced by the team as injuries continue to mount. According to Blackhawks Insider Charlie Roumeliotis, Bedard shed light on the relentless blows the roster has endured and the resilience required to weather the storm.

Bedard shared his thoughts on the situation, emphasizing the team's collective hope for the well-being of their injured teammates.

"Obviously your first thought is, 'We hope they're OK,'" he said, reflecting on the team's genuine concern for the health of their fellow players. [via NBC Chicago]

Bedard went on to acknowledge the difficulty of the situation, saying:

"It sucks when guys are going down, but a great job by a lot of guys stepping up."

Connor Bedard, who played a significant role in the game against Vancouver with two assists and a season-high 23:16 of ice time, highlighted the resilience within the team, saying:

"We hope everyone, when we see them leave, that they're alright."

His words echoed the sentiment that goes beyond the game, emphasizing the human aspect of the injuries.

The Blackhawks' head coach, Luke Richardson, has been consistently addressing inquiries about the growing list of injured players in recent media interactions. The team's situation worsened as Alex Vlasic was ruled out due to an upper-body injury, following Seth Jones being placed on injured reserve with a left shoulder injury.

The injury list includes significant players like Andreas Athanasiou, Colin Blackwell, Jarred Tinordi, and Taylor Hall, who is out for the season with an ACL injury. Additionally, the team is dealing with the absence of Kevin Korchinski and Corey Perry for personal and code of conduct reasons, respectively.

Vancouver-born Connor Bedard's first game against Canucks

In a significant moment for Vancouver-born Connor Bedard, the 18-year-old faced the Canucks for the first time in his NHL career. Reflecting on the experience, Bedard shared his emotions, saying (via The Athletic):

"I was talking to my parents this morning, it's pretty wild just thinking about it."

The matchup held a special significance for Bedard, who not too long ago was a fervent supporter of the Canucks. He expressed the surreal nature of the situation, adding:

"Not too long ago, I was cheering for them pretty hard. It's really cool."

Despite Connor Bedard's reflections and the novelty of facing the team he once cheered for, the game ended with the Canucks securing a 4-3 victory against the Chicago Blackhawks. The encounter marked a memorable chapter in Bedard's young NHL career, blending personal sentiment with the competitive reality of professional hockey.