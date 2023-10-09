Connor Bedard on Pat McAfee show talks about the pressure of being the next biggest Canadian hockey star following Crosby & Lemieux

In a recent appearance on the Pat McAfee show, Canadian hockey sensation Connor Bedard opened up about the immense pressure that comes with being hailed as the next big thing in Canadian hockey, following in the footsteps of legends like Sidney Crosby and Mario Lemieux.

Bedard, who began playing hockey at the tender age of four or five, admitted that the sport was his lifelong passion. Unlike some athletes who dabble in various sports during their formative years, Bedard found his calling early on in hockey, a game deeply ingrained in Canadian culture. He said:

"I was lucky to kind of find that passion, and I played a bit of soccer growing up and stuff, and nothing ever really clicked to me like hockey."

When asked about the weight of being the face of a franchise, Bedard acknowledged the significance of hockey in Canada, where it's not just a sport but a way of life. He even discovered that lacrosse, a sport he previously knew little about, is one of the national sports in Canada. He expressed his surprise, saying:

"Really? I did not know that."

Despite the expectations and comparisons to hockey icons, Bedard maintains a singular focus. He emphasized his love for the game and how it has remained constant from the age of six to the present. Bedard's ability to stay grounded and relish the opportunity to live out his dream takes precedence over the pressures that come with it:

"I'm just doing what I love, and I don't really focus on the expectations or the comparisons."

Connor Bedard's dedication to his craft and his ability to maintain his passion amid immense pressure make him a promising prospect for the future of Canadian hockey, as he follows in the footsteps of Crosby and Lemieux.

Connor Bedard: Blackhawks rookie sensation and hope for the future

Connor Bedard, the No. 1 pick in this year's NHL draft, impressed during the preseason with the Chicago Blackhawks. General Manager Kyle Davidson lauded Bedard's potential and likened his impact to Sidney Crosby's rookie season.

Bedard's frustration at not beating goaltenders yet reflects his high standards. With veterans like Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews gone, Bedard is seen as a crucial part of the Blackhawks' transition. Davidson's message to Bedard and the team is clear: come to win. With his talent and veteran guidance, Bedard's NHL debut promises to be thrilling, with all eyes on him to live up to the hype.