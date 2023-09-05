Connor Bedard predicts when Alex Ovechkin will overtake "The Great One" Wayne Gretzky's goal-scoring record

Will Alex Ovechkin overtake Wayne Gretzky's NHL goals record? And if yes, then when? That's the question running on a lot of NHL fan's minds. Well, we have an interesting prediction.

Chicago Blackhawks star and 2023 No. 1 pick Connor Bedard is in demand this year as he prepares to make his NHL debut. Bedard's remarkable skills and anticipation have drawn comparisons to some of the greatest players in the history of the sport. While he fine-tunes his game for the big league, Bedard has been keeping a close eye on the Washington Capitals captain, Alex Ovechkin, especially when it comes to his lethal shot.

Bedard, renowned for his wicked snapshot, recognizes that there's always room for improvement. As he gears up for his rookie season, he has been studying Ovechkin's technique in getting the puck into the net. While Bedard acknowledges that his shooting style differs from Ovechkin's iconic one-timer, he's keen to learn from the seasoned Capitals superstar.

Connor Bedard was present at the Upper Deck/NHLPA Rookie Showcase held today in Arlington, Virginia. According to The Hockey News' Sammi Silber, Bedard spoke on Alex Ovechkin's chase of Wayne Gretzky's all-time scoring record:

"I think I shoot the puck a little different than him, just with his one-timer and stuff," Bedard remarked, "I try to watch him and try to take some things from specifically the one-timer, but mine's not nearly as good as his. But you can learn some things."

Beyond refining his skills, Bedard also weighed in on a topic that's generating excitement in the hockey world. He expressed his belief that Alex has what it takes to surpass Wayne Gretzky's all-time goal-scoring record. Currently, Ovechkin has 822 goals to his name, leaving him just 73 goals shy of eclipsing Wayne's legendary mark of 894.

"I think he gets it. Two years, I give him," Bedard said, "But yeah, it's pretty crazy that he's scored that many goals. I mean, just to kind of be watching it in the past couple of years, obviously got 800, and then you know, passed Howe and everything, so it's just pretty cool to see.

Bedard on the significance of Ovechkin passing Wayne Gretzky's record

Bedard further states the significance of such a big achievement by Ovechkin:

If he breaks it, it's special for the whole game."

Bedard's prediction aligns with the hopes of countless hockey fans who eagerly await the special moment. It will be a moment when Ovechkin etches his name into the annals of hockey history by surpassing Gretzky's iconic goal record.

As Bedard prepares for his own NHL journey, he knows that learning from the best, like Ovechkin, is an essential part of reaching his lofty aspirations in the world of professional hockey.