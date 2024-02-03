Connor Bedard provides latest injury update at 2024 NHL All-Star Game

The 2024 NHL All-Star Game brought dazzling displays of skill and an update on the injury status of Chicago Blackhawks rookie Connor Bedard. He joined "NHL Tonight" on Saturday to discuss his recovery from jaw surgery and more.

Bedard underwent the procedure on Jan. 8 following an injury in the Jan. 5 game against the New Jersey Devils, leaving him sidelined for an estimated six to eight weeks.

Before his setback, Bedard dominated the ice, positioning himself as the frontrunner for the Calder Trophy with an impressive 15 goals and 33 points in 39 appearances during the 2023-24 season. His absence has impacted the Blackhawks, who have struggled to secure wins. But finally, there is a reassuring update from the talented young player.

In a conversation with NHL insider Elliotte Friedman, Bedard shed light on his injury and the camaraderie among players.

When questioned about his return date, Bedard expressed optimism about his recovery and said:

"No specific date. I just got to see how it's looking. But I mean, I feel good, and I feel ready, so they're up to me. I would have been back. But, of course, you know, I gotta make sure it's healed and make sure you're not risking anything."

During the discussion, Frieman asked Connor Bedard to comment on a moment with Nathan McKinnon, where the two players exchanged insights into their hockey gear.

"I think guys talk a lot about curves and flex whatever and just kind of the specs guys use," Bedard said. "So, you know, whenever you're with players, I feel like they're always curious about, you know, what you're using. And I'm the same, so I was just kind of checking it out.

"Yeah, I mean, maybe I should take some advice from him on his stuff because he's having a pretty good year. But yeah, he just is always asking about that stuff. I feel like."

Connor Bedard discusses Sidney Crosby and All-Star weekend

Beyond the injury update, Connor Bedard shared insights into his NHL career, including reflections on his first game against Sidney Crosby and experiences during the NHL All-Star weekend.

"I remember losing every face-up against him," Bedard said. "No, I mean, it was awesome, and you know, that was a special trip in general, you know, getting those. We had a lot of home openers, which is fun.

"I was whose Boston's hundredth year, and you know, their legends were there, so and then Pittsburgh, of course, your first game, so kind of feels like feels like forever ago, but also feels like it just happened. No, you definitely take those moments and are pretty grateful for that."

Connor Bedard then talked about the conversations he had on the ice during the All-Star Game:

"I don't know. I mean, I think just getting to see these guys, I've got to see him now at a couple different events or whatever. It's always fun to, you know, pick their brain but also just talk, you know.

"We're all normal people, and I think, you know, sometimes, you know, the fans stuff don't don't know that. So, you know, we're just kind of talking like normal, and yeah, but it's good to see all these guys."

Connor Bedard's return and the rookie's positive attitude are good signs for the Blackhawks.