Connor Bedard ranks 4th behind Sidney Crosby in era-adjusted points through 22 NHL games

Chicago Blackhawks teenage center Connor Bedard has swiftly become a standout figure in the dynamic realm of professional hockey.

Recently, a Twitter/X post by a fan brought attention to Bedard's remarkable performance in his first 22 NHL games, shedding light on his era-adjusted offensive power.

The post began by emphasizing the palpable excitement surrounding Connor Bedard's entry into the NHL, stating that his initial 22 games have lived up to the considerable hype. What sets Bedard apart is his impressive performance and the adjustment made for the era, a crucial factor when comparing statistics across different periods in the league's history.

The accompanying chart in the post provided a snapshot of Bedard's stellar achievements. The caption provided a succinct summary of the Canadian's accomplishments, highlighting that, even at 18, he has managed to secure the top spot in goals scored (Adjusted).

With an impressive tally of 41 goals in 82 NHL games, Bedard outshines notable names like Patrik Laine and even the legendary Sidney Crosby, who boasts an illustrious career.

The numerical breakdown in the post further illuminates Bedard's early career success. With a remarkable 70 points (29 assists accompanying his 41 goals) in the 2023-24 season, Bedard's offensive output ranks him fourth in era-adjusted points.

Connor Bedard on Corey Perry's situation

Former Chicago Blackhawks player Corey Perry has found himself at the center of controversy after being waived by the team due to alleged unacceptable conduct. The rumors surrounding his exit have ignited a storm of speculation, with no other NHL team showing interest in picking him up despite his status as a Hart Trophy winner.

Connor Bedard, Perry's ex-teammate during his time with the Blackhawks, has come to Perry's defense, dismissing the rumors as mere internet speculation.

Bedard expressed frustration with the impact of these rumors on himself and his family, emphasizing that it's unfair.

"It's just a bunch of BS on the internet," Connor Bedard said. "It's of course been an effect on myself and my family, and that's not fair.

"But it's out of our control. It's all just fake, made-up stuff."

The incident leading to Perry's departure reportedly involved him traveling to Columbus two days ahead of a scheduled game, getting into an altercation with a team employee, and subsequently being removed from the squad, triggering an investigation.

Frank Seravalli of the Daily Faceoff mentioned an "alcohol-fueled incident involving Perry" during an event that included corporate partners and team employees.

Perry, acknowledging the abrupt end to his NHL career, issued a sincere apology to the entire Chicago Blackhawks organization.