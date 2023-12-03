Connor Bedard road stats: How Blackhawks' #1 pick has been a massive success away from Chicago

Connor Bedard, the 2023 No. 1 draft pick of the Chicago Blackhawks, has been incredible while playing on the road this season.

Bedard’s statistics away from home truly showcase his adaptability and composure in his surroundings. In 13 road games, the teenage sensation scored nine goals and provided six assists, accumulating a total of 15 points while traveling.

What is truly remarkable about Bedard is his ability to thrive under pressure from opposing crowds and challenging conditions. Although his plus-minus rating of -3 doesn't accurately reflect his performance, it highlights the struggles a rebuilding Chicago team faces.

One thing that sets Bedard apart is his consistency and mature gameplay. The 5-foot-10 center recently extended his point streak on the road to eight games, setting a record for rookies on the team. This demonstrates both his reliability and ability to perform when it matters most.

The coaching staff has a lot of confidence in him, given that he spends around 19 minutes and 23 seconds on the ice during each game.

NHL Rookie of the Month - Connor Bedard

Connor Bedard has been awarded the title of NHL Rookie of the Month for November. This deserved recognition highlights his abilities and invaluable contributions to the Chicago Blackhawks.

In 12 games played in November, Bedard scored six goals and accumulated 12 points, surpassing all other rookies in scoring.

This recognition places him with distinguished Blackhawks veterans like Dominik Kubalik and Patrick Kane, who are the only other recipients of this award in the team’s history.

Expand Tweet

Connor Bedard’s impact on the team cannot be understated. He currently leads the Blackhawks' scoring charts with 18 points, including 11 goals and eight assists in 22 games. Bedard is one of the players to achieve the remarkable feat of scoring ten goals in a mere 17 games.

Bedard’s three-game goal streak makes him comparable to Jeremy Roenick as one of the youngest players to accomplish this record. Moreover, scoring two goals in a game has made him the youngest player in Blackhawks history to achieve such a feat.