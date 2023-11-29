Connor Bedard has taken over from Patrick Kane as the face of the Chicago Blackhawks organization. After Kane left the Blackhawks last year and joined the New York Rangers for a short stint, the hockey world saw the Buffalo-native in a different jersey for the first time in his career.

Connor Bedard's reaction to the news of Patrick Kane joining the Detroit Red Wings was that of any other hockey fan. Per NBC Sports Chicago's Charlie Roumelioti, here's what the 2023 NHL Draft's No. 1 pick had to say about the free agent veteran's signing with the Red Wings,

"I think it's always weird to see,.Even last year when he went to New York, it's definitely an adjustment just to your eyes. But it's cool that him and [Alex] DeBrincat will be back together. I'm sure they'll be a pretty exciting duo, so excited to watch. But obviously it's weird when he's here for 16, 17 years. But it'll be fun to watch."

Bedard reminisced the times at Chicago when Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews were in their prime and led the team to three Stanley Cups and said,

"Him and [Jonathan] Toews being gone, it's weird just from being a fan growing up and seeing the success they had and winning those Cups and everything," Bedard said. "It's weird for every hockey fan not seeing them in Chicago. ... It's probably weird for him, too."

Jonathan Toews's retirement is not official but he said goodbye to the Blackhawks before the start of the season to prioritize his health. He still remains one of the free agents in the NHL market.

Also read: Corey Perry's rumored reason for leave of absence refuted by Blackhawks insider, NHL fans left shocked

Connor Bedard and Hawks may soon face Patrick Kane

Connor Bedard and the Chicago Blackhawks will go up against the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday at Little Caesers Arena.

This will be the first of two regular-season games between the two teams. Patrick Kane's status is currently unknown. The Red Wings have not announced if the veteran is ready to skate up and available to take the ice at the next possible game.

ESPN's Emily Kaplan speculated on Patrick Kane's debut game for the Detroit Red Wings. In case Kane misses Thursday's game, he will face off against Connor Bedard and the Blackhawks on February 25th next year.