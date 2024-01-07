Connor Bedard's fractured jaw injury came from a clean hit, says former NHLer Aaron Ward

Chicago Blackhawks rookie sensation Connor Bedard finds himself on the sidelines after suffering a fractured jaw in a game against the New Jersey Devils.

The incident, resulting from a hit by defenseman Brendan Smith, has sparked a heated debate about the nature of the hit, with former NHL player Aaron Ward asserting that it was a clean hit.

Ward's perspective highlights the ongoing discourse within the hockey community regarding the definition of clean hits and the fine line between physical play and potential injury. Ward tweeted:

"#Devils Smith, Big Dman had elbows down, no head pick, does not leave his feet, textbook open ice hit. #Blackhawks Bedard, high value player, impact and result very unfortunate. It’s a clean hit. Period. End of Story. Doesn’t change that it’s an UNFORTUNATE RESULT, but 100% clean hit."

Connor Bedard, a standout 18-year-old forward, leads all NHL rookies in both goals (15) and assists (18) this season. His injury is a significant setback for the Blackhawks, who must navigate the challenges of an extended absence from a key offensive contributor.

According to ESPN, coach Luke Richardson said:

"We're not sure how long (Bedard) and Nick will be. It's just so fresh today, this morning, to get our people to look at them and make decisions going forward."

Teammates, including Jason Dickinson, provided insights into Connor Bedard's emotional state following the injury. Dickinson highlighted Bedard's disappointment:

"Connor was just really upset last night. That's pretty much all I talked to him about, was just staying positive and being OK with where he's at."

Nick Foligno, another injured player, and Connor Bedard's mentor, left the game after engaging in a fight with Smith in the second period. Dickinson said about Foligno:

"I don't know how many fights he's been in this year. ... He's tough, so I don't think it'll hold him out very long."

Devils and Hawks coach on the fairness of Connor Bedard's hit

Despite the intense nature of the hit, both Chicago coach Luke Richardson and his Devils counterpart Lindy Ruff asserted that they did not see any malicious intent on Smith's part.

Richardson said:

"I don't think he stepped up on Connor. I think he kind of stopped, and Connor ran headfirst into him. I don't think there was intent (to injure). I think he was just playing hard on the blue line and trying to keep the puck out on the penalty kill."

Devils coach Ruff referred to the hit as a "good hit" while acknowledging the unfortunate outcome.