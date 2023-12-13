Connor Bedard's goal against Stuart Skinner sparks comments from Oilers goalie

Edmonton Oilers goalie Stuart Skinner opened up about Connor Bedard's goal in Tuesday's contest.

The matchup between the Chicago Blackhawks and Oilers was all about Connor Bedard vs Connor McDavid, as the two phenoms squared off against each other for the first time.

Both players flashed throughout the night, giving fans a glimpse of how their battles would look like in the coming years. Connor Bedard shone for the Hawks in the first period, giving his side a 1-0 lead at 3:21.

After receiving a beautiful stretch pass from Alex Vlasic, Bedard unleashed a ridiculous shot past Stuart Skinner in the Oilers' net for a snapshot goal. Although the Hawks lost 4-1 to the Oilers, the 18-year-old continued with his impressive form and notched up his 12th goal of the season.

Here's what Stuart Skinner said about Bedard's goal (via Edmonton Oilers' X handle):

"He made a really nice move. Very quick release, very quick handle the puck so placed it really well as well. It's pretty hard to do to move it that fast and still pick a corner. I'll figure out a way to stop it next time."

"Yeah, I mean, for sure when you watch it on video last because anytime you open up Instagram, it's the first thing that comes up as a shot. It was a really nice shot. Give the kid some props," he added.

Expand Tweet

Connor Bedard scores first but Edmonton eases past Chicago with a thumping win

On Tuesday, the Edmonton Oilers hosted the Chicago Blackhawks at Rogers Place. The Oilers beat the Hawks 4-1 to clinch their eighth consecutive win.

The Hawks managed to score only one goal in the contest, with Bedard scoring less than three minutes into the first period. At the 9:58 mark, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored for the Oilers to tie the game 1-1. With less than two minutes remaining before the end of the first period, Sam Gagner put the home side up 2-1.

The Oilers scored two more goals, with Leon Draisaitl making it 3-1 in the second period before Zach Hyman's game-winning goal in the third. Connor McDavid, Evan Bouchard, and Gagner all notched up two points in the contest. Meanwhile, Stuart Skinner made 22 saves with a .957 SV%.