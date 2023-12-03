Connor Bedard signed with South Korean brand Hyundai's Canadian division. The partnership was announced on July 28, the same day when Bedard was selected as the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft by the Chicago Blackhawks.

Connor Bedard has appeared in multiple Hyundai commercials since signing the exclusive deal. The most recent commercial released, two weeks ago, also stars his sister Madisen Bedard.

Hockey fans took to social media to share their thoughts on the Chicago Blackhawks young star's latest acting gig alongside his sister.

One user took a gander at Bedard's acting, or lack thereof, and urged him to take some acting lessons:

"just saw bedard's hyundai commercial with his sister, i think he should spend his first bonus on acting lessons" - @passionista34

Connor Bedard's Hyundai commercial showcases the Hyundai Kona's Digital Key functionality. Madisen Bedard rings up her generational hockey talent brother, asking him to move his car from the driveway in North Vancouver, British Canada, lest she should get late for her appointment. To her dismay, Connor is all the way in Chicago practicing with the Blackhawks.

Bedard gracefully shares a Digital Key of his car which allows his sister to get in her brother's car without requiring a physical key.

Per hyundaicanada.com, when Connor Bedard signed with Hyundai, he said:

“I am excited to partner with Hyundai Canada, they are a group that clearly shares a love of hockey and a commitment to celebrating the best of the sport at all levels across Canada. I’m looking forward to working with the team.”

Hyundai Canada became the National Hockey League Players' Association (NHLPA) and the NHL's official Automotive Partner in 2022. According to its website, this multi-year deal with the league and association is the company's biggest partnership since its inception 40 years ago.

Connor Bedard joins other NHL stars as Hyundai's hockey partners

Hyundai Canada has multiple NHL stars and hockey influencers under its banner.

Penguins' Kris Letang, Jets captain Mark Scheifele, Aves' Jonathan Drouin, Canadiens captain Nick Suzuki and Oilers' Zach Hyman are the NHL stars signed with Hyundai.

Jeremy Rupke who goes by Coach Jeremy on social media is one of two hockey influencers signed with Hyundai Canada. He has approximately 830,000 followers on TikTok and 202,000 subscribers on YouTube, amassing more than 1 million followers on both platforms combined.

Zac Bell or alwayshockey on social media rounds up the Korean car maker's hockey influencer lineup. Known for his flashy puck handling and blazing trick shots, Bell has 1.1 million followers on TikTok.