Connor Bedard's mother sheds light on Blackhawks star's strict diet plan 

Connor Bedard, a 17-year-old phenom hailing from North Vancouver, soon to turn 18, finds himself walking a tightrope in the world of sports. Despite his tender age, Bedard has already adopted a cornerstone of a professional athlete's lifestyle: a disciplined diet. He's been making a name in the hockey world, balancing the scrutiny of his talent with the inevitable rough edges of youth.

Fast food, a staple in the teenage diet for many, is conspicuously absent from Connor Bedard's regimen. His mother, Melanie Bedard, revealed in an interview with NHL.com that her son has never indulged in fast food. She acknowledged that he might at some point, but thus far, Connor hasn't sampled the offerings of McDonald's or similar establishments. Melanie explained:

"I think we all know when we eat well, how you feel, and then when we kind of go off the rails. I think he’s just aware of that feeling."

While his fast-food abstinence is notable, we also gained insights into Bedard's preferred pregame meals.

His mother added:

“On game days, he’ll eat chicken, rice, vegetable, shrimp, mashed yams, chicken, salmon. It’s kind of a rotation"

It's a diet that prioritizes fueling his body for peak performance on the ice.

Connor Bedard's Ascension: From Regina Pats to NHL's Top Draft Pick

During Bedard's tenure with the Regina Pats, he has risen steadily. In his first year with the team, he notched an impressive 28 points, despite playing only 15 games and being younger than his peers due to his exceptional status. His sophomore campaign saw a meteoric rise, reaching 100 points, and the 2022-23 season was another leap forward, with a remarkable 143 points, comprising 71 goals and 72 assists in just 57 contests.

Bedard's success isn't confined to his club play. He's made his mark on the international stage as well, most notably during the 2023 World Junior Championships, where he accumulated an astonishing 23 points en route to securing a gold medal.

While the path ahead is not without potential obstacles, Connor Bedard's selection as the first overall pick in the NHL draft suggests that the hockey world believes in his potential. As he continues to shine on the ice, it remains to be seen if he'll eventually indulge in some post-game fast food celebrations, much like the legendary Andy Reid. For now, his disciplined diet appears to be a key ingredient in his recipe for success.