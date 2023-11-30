Connor Bedard's newest fan Travis Kelce expresses strong desire to practice alongside young Blackhawks star

Hockey prodigy Connor Bedard has received a unique training proposal from none other than Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce, a newfound fan of the budding Chicago Blackhawks sensation.

The unexpected invitation unfolded during an episode of the "New Heights" podcast, hosted by Travis Kelce and his older brother Jason, who plays center for the Philadelphia Eagles.

On the podcast, Travis shared a tale from the world of sports cross-pollination, recounting how retired NFL legend Rob Gronkowski once took to the ice with the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2021. Inspired by Gronkowski's experience, Kelce expressed a desire to join the Blackhawks for a practice session before admiring Connor Bedard.

"He was in net for a practice or something like that," Kelce said. "It was a great bit. I kind of got jealous. I wanna do it now. I wanna hit up the Blackhawks and get in net or something."

“This is like the rookie that the Blackhawks just got that I was just talking about… Connor Bed-nard or Connor Bend-dard. I don’t even know how to say his last name. I just know I love watching that dude play hockey.”

The Chicago Blackhawks wasted no time responding to Kelce's request, extending a warm welcome to the NFL star.

"Our home is your home @tkelce! And you can just call him Bedsy 😉," the Blackhawks tweeted, referencing a playful moment from the podcast where Kelce struggled to pronounce Bedard's last name.

This interaction wasn't the first between Kelce and the Blackhawks. Fans discovered an old tweet from 2014 in which Travis declared himself a Blackhawks fan. The team's social media team had responded cheekily:

"We know all too well that we're a little late on this, but we've got a blank space on this jersey to write your name 😏."

Connor Bedard, the rising star at the center of this unexpected sports crossover, has yet to comment on the proposal. Still, the hockey community is abuzz with excitement at the prospect of witnessing the convergence of talents from the NFL and NHL.

As "New Heights" continues to gain popularity, fueled by Travis Kelce's charisma and his connection to global pop sensation Taylor Swift, it seems the worlds of football and hockey are colliding in a way that promises entertainment and camaraderie for fans across both sports.

Could Connor Bedard be a future guest on Travis Kelce's New Height's Podcast?

It's certainly a possibility if the practice comes to pass. Only time will tell if this offbeat training session becomes a reality, but one thing is for sure – the sports world is eagerly awaiting the potential collaboration between Travis Kelce and the Blackhawks' rising star Connor Bedard.