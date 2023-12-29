Connor Bedard's recent performances have changed his perception among veteran NHL coaches & players: Report

Connor Bedard has silenced his critics with his recent performances, changing their perception of him.

However, initially, some players and coaches were not happy with Bedard hogging the limelight.

Emily Kaplan of ESPN wrote on X:

“Earlier in the season, some veteran NHL coaches and players were quietly complaining about how much media coverage Connor Bedard was getting.”

However, Bedard’s consistent performances for the Chicago Blackhawks have turned things in his favor.

Bedard, who was selected first overall by the Blackhawks in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft, has made an immediate impact in his debut season. With a record of 15 goals and 17 assists, he has accumulated 32 points this season.

His exceptional skills and composure in high-pressure situations have not gone unnoticed. His recent performances have earned him respect and admiration.

Kaplan wrote,

“But the rookie has just delivered for Chicago, again and again. Haven’t heard those comments in weeks.”

Connor Bedard clinches an OT Win for the Blackhawks in a recent matchup against the Jets

Recently, Connor Bedard sealed the victory for the Chicago Blackhawks 2-1 in overtime with a game-winning goal against the Winnipeg Jets. His goal against goalie Connor Hellebuyck sent fans crazy at the United Center.

Bedard took 15 minutes to net the first goal. During the second period, the Winnipeg Jets scored their first goal. The score remained tied after 40 minutes due to the goaltending of Petr Mrazek.

In the third period, the Blackhawks took control of the game against the Jets, outshooting them eight to none. However, despite their efforts, they could not find a way to score, leading to an overtime showdown.

In overtime, Bedard showcased his skills by taking three shots on goal that accounted for most of his team's efforts.

Bedard had previously failed to score at home on November 4. However, that was quickly forgotten as he delivered an overtime goal that secured victory for Chicago.