Connor Bedard's take on infamous Drake curse may be devastating for Blackhawks fans

In a clip posted by B/R Open Ice on Twitter, hockey sensation Connor Bedard provided insight into a superstition that has long haunted the sports world: the infamous "Drake curse."

The Drake curse is a belief among sports enthusiasts that suggests rapper and musician Drake's support or affiliation with a team or athlete leads to their subsequent misfortune or a string of losses.

Connor Bedard admitted that he had not been aware of the superstition until friends inquired about his willingness to take a photo with the renowned rapper and musician, Drake.

His candid remarks have sent shockwaves through the hockey community, particularly among Chicago Blackhawks fans, who fear that Bedard's nonchalant approach to the curse could spell doom for their team.

When asked about the Drake curse, Bedard revealed,

"A couple buddies or whatever texted me, and he's playing in Chicago that night, I guess, and you know, they're asking me for tickets or whatever, and I'm like, I haven't talked to the guy or anything. I need to know if you've heard of the Drake curse."

In response to whether he would decline a photo with Drake to avoid the curse, Bedard pondered,

"Yeah, I don't know. I didn't know that. I just thought it was, you know, when he went to a game, but if he wants a photo, I'm probably, I'm probably going to say yes."

Bedard's willingness to potentially "break the curse" was met with apprehension among Blackhawks fans, who believe that this attitude could bring misfortune to both the young phenom and their beloved team.

As Connor Bedard's star continues to rise, fans will anxiously await to see if his pragmatism prevails over superstition, or if the Drake curse will strike once again, leaving them with a bitter taste of disappointment.

Connor Bedard's Excitement and Surprise Recognition from Drake

In an interview with NBC Chicago, Connor Bedard, the rising star of the Chicago Blackhawks, expressed his excitement about joining the team and receiving recognition from unexpected quarters.

Notably, renowned rapper Drake reached out to him, extending acknowledgment beyond the hockey world. Although direct communication hadn't occurred, Bedard appreciated Drake's social media shoutout and mentioned how his friends were thrilled by the recognition.

Bedard also expressed his gratitude for his extended stay in Chicago and his association with the Blackhawks organization. He eagerly anticipated the start of his NHL career and conveyed his happiness, emphasizing his joy at being a part of the Blackhawks family.

This unexpected recognition from Drake has added an extra layer of excitement and anticipation to Connor Bedard's promising journey with the Chicago Blackhawks. His enthusiasm for the team and the support from unexpected sources bode well for his future in the world of professional hockey.