Connor Bedard shares his honest thoughts on Connor McDavid ahead of their highly-anticipated showdown

The highly anticipated matchup between Connor Bedard-led Chicago Blackhawks and Connor McDavid's Oilers is scheduled for tonight at 10 p.m. ET at Rogers Place in Edmonton.

Bedard, the No. 1 pick of the Blackhawks, has expressed his admiration for the Oilers captain McDavid, a former No. 1 pick who is regarded as the NHL icon. His candid thoughts reveal a blend of respect and ambition as he recognizes the skill and speed McDavid brings to the game.

Bedard talked about his efforts to imitate McDavid’s playing style and acknowledged him as the world’s best.

"I try to watch all the time," Bedard said, per NHL.com. "I wish I could implement; I don't think I can move that fast or anything, but he's the best player in the world and he's so fun to watch."

Connor Bedard also discussed the chemistry that exists between McDavid and his teammate Leon Draisaitl:

"The stuff he does every shift, it's crazy. Someone I love to watch, love to watch those games. Him and Leon (Draisaitl, Oilers forward), they've got pretty good chemistry, too, so it's fun to watch."

When asked about his level of excitement to compete against the elite players in the League, Bedard said:

"Going into every game, you can pick a player or group of players you're excited to play against."

As Bedard gets ready to step onto the ice with the elite players, you can feel his excitement, yet he remains focused on the game:

"Once you're playing the game, it's hockey and you can't really be thinking about it too much, but before the game and going into a face-off or something, it's definitely pretty special. I feel pretty fortunate for those opportunities."

Connor Bedard’s anticipation about competing against the leading players in the league serves as a reminder of the unique opportunities that sports can provide.

Connor Bedard’s performance this season so far

In 27 games, Connor Bedard has accumulated 23 points, which includes 11 goals and 12 assists. Despite having a plus/minus rating of -14, there is no denying the contribution Bedard brings to the Chicago Blackhawks.

What sets Bedard apart is his ice time of 19 minutes and 19 seconds per game, which is quite significant for a rookie player. Furthermore, Bedard has contributed to the team’s power play, scoring one goal and providing four assists.

The fact that he only has eight penalty minutes indicates that he prioritizes skill over aggression and plays a disciplined game.