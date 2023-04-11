Connor Bedard stats: Regina Pats star ends WHL season with an impressive stat line after Game 7 loss

After an impressive WHL season, Connor Bedard's junior hockey career has come to a close. The Regina Pats were eliminated from the WHL playoffs after a wild seven-game run, culminating in a Game 7 defeat to the Saskatoon Blades.

Bedard was named WHL Player of the Week at the end of the season. He had a fantastic playoff run, scoring 20 points in seven games. He scored 11 points in four games, allowing the Pats to extend the series to seven games. Despite the loss, Bedard's outstanding effort in the playoffs and throughout the season deserves to be recognized and admired by many.

In his final WHL season, Bedard recorded an impressive 143 points in just 57 games, making him a top prospect for the upcoming NHL Draft Lottery on May 8th. Bedard's final stats in his junior career are nothing short of remarkable, with 144 goals, 291 points, and 794 shots on goal in 141 games played.

Bedard's talent and skills have been evident throughout his WHL career, and his performance this season has only cemented his standing as a rising star. While Bedard's junior hockey career is ended, it will be interesting to see where he ends up in the upcoming NHL Draft.

Bedard leaves a tremendous legacy in the WHL as he moves on to the next stage of his hockey career. On the ice, Bedard has proven to be a force to be reckoned with. His tenacity and brilliance have been inspiring to behold, and his abilities are comparable to those of NHL great. Fans will undoubtedly be watching Bedard's future in the NHL with bated breath.

Teams that are best to land Connor Bedard in the NHL draft

Tankathon.com reports that the Chicago Blackhawks have the highest probability of acquiring the top pick in the upcoming NHL draft, with odds of 25.5%. However, there are still a few games left in the regular season, so there is a possibility of changes in the probabilities.

The Columbus Blue Jackets and Anaheim Ducks rank second and third, respectively, with probabilities of 13.5% and 11.5%. Other teams may also increase their chances of obtaining Connor Bedard in the NHL Draft Lottery.

Such as the San Jose Sharks (9.5%), Montreal Canadiens (8.5%), and Arizona Coyotes (7.5%). Overall, it will be interesting to see which team ultimately wins the NHL Draft Lottery and gets the opportunity to select a talented Connor Bedard.

