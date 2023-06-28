The clock is fast ticking for the 2023 NHL draft, and Connor Bedard is the most hyped name entering Nashville on Wednesday. He’s widely regarded as a generational talent and going to be the first overall pick.

The Chicago Blackhawks won the draft lottery last month and will select Bedard as their first overall pick. The hype is real and only the time will tell how the Regina Pats star will live up to date.

Hockey fans are well aware of the fact that Bedard will go to the windy city of Chicago and the excitement is an all-time high for the people in the city. However, fans outside Chicago are still not in the mood to accept the fact and believe that Bedard will land somewhere else.

Here are some of the hilarious tweets on Connor Bedard’s destination ahead of the draft. One fan said:

"Connor Bedard tweets a video of him smoking weed and slips to pick 27 for the Avs to scoop him up."

𝙍𝙖𝙝𝙪𝙡 𝙏𝙖𝙡𝙠𝙨 𝘼𝙗𝙤𝙪𝙩 𝙎𝙩𝙪𝙛𝙛  @rahul_stuff @Laf4MVP Connor Bedard tweets a video of him smoking weed and slips to pick 27 for the Avs to scoop him up

Here are some of the other top reactions:

ੈ♡ meg ˳·˖✶ @fishycanes connor bedard YOU are a carolina hurricane

sessional instructor at clown college @MacDonaldTweets Connor Bedard to the Habs in a stunning move

Aaron Grisham @AGrisham247 Happy "Connor Bedard will be a Chicago Blackhawk Day" to all those that celebrate.

ryab @officialryab @Laf4MVP Bedard falls to the islanders in the 2nd round

Ray @RayDoesData hear me out:

Ray @RayDoesData hear me out:

Bedard -> Bust.

Scott Robbins, The Guy who Drew The Blockhams @TheBlockhams I wonder if Connor Bedard will get drafted tonight

Connor Bedard is a perfect fit for the Chicago Blackhawks to rebuild around

2023 Upper Deck NHL Draft - Top Prospects Media Availability

The 19-year-old is projected as the generational talent with the likes of Sidney Crosby and Connor McDavid who can change the future of the franchise. When it comes to a rebuild, Connor Bedard is exactly the player the Chicago Blackhawks needed.

The Blackhawks have struggled on the ice in recent years. With the departure of star players Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews, and other senior players, the club is currently undergoing a rebuilding phase.

The Blackhawks need young and talented players around whom they can build their team and the addition of Bedard will tick all the boxes to begin with.

Bedard's skill set, speed, and vision on the ice make him an elite prospect who could be a major turning point for the Chicago Blackhawks in the future. His addition to the Hawks' lineup will give the team a much-needed injection of youth and talent. He will likely make the team a contender in the near future.

The 2023 NHL draft is going to be a two-day event, with Round 1 scheduled to take place on Wednesday, June 28 in Nashville (7 pm ET). Fans can watch the Round 1 selection live on ESPN, SN, and TVAS.

The second day of the draft will see the selection of Rounds 2-7, scheduled for Thursday, June 29. To watch Rounds 2-7, fans can access it live on NHLN, SN, and TVAS (11 a.m. ET).

