Connor Bedard vs Matvei Michkov: Comparing two of the hottest prospects in the 2023 NHL Draft

The countdown for the 2023 NHL Draft has begun, as one of hockey's biggest nights is set to take place at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee on Wednesday night. At 7:00 pm ET, the lives of many of hockey's top prospects will change forever, as the first round will see the top 32 picks selected.

The second round of the NHL Draft is set to begin on Thursday at 11:00 am ET. Experts and fans around the league expect Connor Bedard to be selected first overall by the Chicago Blackhawks, however, the next few picks have garnered much speculation. Adam Fantilli, Matvei Michkov, Leo Carlsson, Will Smith, and Ryan Leonard are expected to go within the top six picks.

While it's unlikely that the Chicago Blackhawks will select anyone other than Connor Bedard, it's worthwhile comparing Bedard to the other prospects in the 2023 NHL Draft to see where they stack up.

Here is a closer look at 2023 NHL Draft prospect Matvei Michkov and how he compares to Connor Bedard

Easily one of the most talented scorers in the 2023 NHL Draft, Russian forward Matvei Michkov will undoubtedly be taken early during Wednesday night's event. He is one of the biggest mysteries in the draft, with some experts saying he could go as high as second overall or drop later, the reason behind this being the fact that he is under contract in the KHL until 2026, meaning his NHL debut will be delayed.

The talented has thrived at every level he has played in, from the KHL to international tournaments, Michkov is arguably the most intriguing player in the class. At 6'0" and 175 lbs, he is actually taller than Connor Bedard, who stands 5'10", however, he weighs roughly 10 pounds less.

While the Chicago Blackhawks are expected to select Connor Bedard first overall, many experts have said that Matvei Michkov would likely be taken with the top pick in any other draft. At 16 years old in the U-20 Russian League, Michkov surpassed Alexander Ovechkin's points record.

Connor Bedard is deemed to be the better playmaker, however, many scouts were impressed by Michkov's improvements as a passer. Bedard and Michkov have been compared to Sidney Crosby and Alexander Ovechkin, which could be a narrative to look out for during their careers. However, some have claimed that given his size, another player comparison for Michkov is Patrick Kane.

