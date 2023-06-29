The Chicago Blackhawks drafted Connor Bedard first overall in the 2023 NHL Draft.

Bedard has been hyped-up as a "can't miss" prospect. Some scouts have touted him as generational player, as someone who can turn an entire franchise around.

Although that is a lot of pressure on a young player, Bedard seems to be that special as some scouts have even compared him to Connor McDavid. However, many Blackhawks fans have compared him to Patrick Kane, who was also selected first overall by the franchise.

Connor Bedard vs. Patrick Kane

If Connor Bedard could have Patrick Kane's career, the Chicago Blackhawks would sign up for that today.

Offensively, Bedard seems to have a better shot as some scouts have said his shot would be the best in the NHL. Kane also saw firsthand how good Bedard was and was amazed at his skill.

"I think there was one play in camp, he had a 2-on-0 with [Connor] McDavid, and he looked off McDavid and took a shot," Kane said about training with Bedard to Yahoo!.

"We were all kind of laughing on the bench. But yeah, I think the thing with him is he moves so well laterally. Everyone talks about his shot and his ability to shoot from different angles and off a different foot each time, but, man, the way he moves laterally is what gives him that space to be able to do that, so pretty impressive."

Bedard has also publicly said that he looked up to Kane when he was growing up, so it shouldn't be a surprise that their games are vsimilar.

Both Bedard and Kane are great offensive players, but it seems like Bedard will be the better goalscorer. Defensively, however, both are about average.

Connor Bedard said he modeled his game around Patrick Kane's when he was growing up as they are similar in size and weight.

"Just watching him and seeing the way he plays and some of the plays he makes, his head's up at all times, and just kind of what he did out there and maybe ask him a few questions about stuff," Bedard said to Yahoo!. "You learn a lot when you're with guys like that."

In their junior careers before the NHL, Patrick Kane played in 58 regular season games and recorded 62 goals and 83 assists for 145 points. Connor Bedard, meanwhile, played in 57 regular season games and had 71 goals and 72 assists for 143 points.

Bedard and Kane are similar players entering the NHL and Chicago is likely hoping he can follow in Kane's footsteps and help lead the Blackhawks to multiple Stanley Cups.

