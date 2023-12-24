Connor Bedard vs Trevor Zegras Michigan goal: Who did it better?

Saturday night in the NHL brought a dual thrill as Connor Bedard and Trevor Zegras both executed lacrosse-style goals known as 'The Michigan'. The highlights, featuring Bedard and Zegras, are anticipated to be replayed extensively until the league resumes action on Wednesday night.

The term "Michigan goal" pays tribute to Mike Legg, who first pulled off this move during the 1996 NCAA Tournament while playing for the Michigan Wolverines.

Bedard, with the No. 1 overall pick in this year's NHL draft, marked his inaugural lacrosse-style goal in the league, the first of two such feats on the league's final day before the holiday break.

In the first period against St. Louis, with the Blackhawks trailing 1-0, Bedard found himself in a critical position after receiving a well-timed pass from Philipp Kurashev behind the Blues' net.

Displaying remarkable finesse, the center skillfully cradled the puck on his stick and swiftly directed it into the corner, eluding goaltender Jordan Binnigton's left shoulder.

Shortly after Bedard, Trevor Zegras of the Anaheim Ducks, returning from a 20-game absence due to a lower-body injury, executed a similar move.

Zegras skillfully lifted the puck behind the net, delivering a lacrosse-style shot that beat goalie Joey Daccord's right shoulder at 14:01 in the third period. However, the Ducks ultimately suffered a 3-2 loss to the Seattle Kraken.

This marked Zegras's third successful attempt, building on previous goals against the Montreal Canadiens on Jan. 27, 2022, and the Arizona Coyotes on April 1, 2022.

In contrast, Bedard leads all NHL rookies with 13 goals, 17 assists and 30 points in 33 games. Notably, Bedard's performance unfolded in the presence of hockey icon Wayne Gretzky, 'The Great One,' who attended the game.

The Blues, along with their sellout crowd of 18,096, were momentarily stunned, and despite trailing 5-2 in the third period, they rebounded to secure a 7-5 victory, all while marveling at Bedard's extraordinary display.

What is the Michigan goal?

The lacrosse-style goal, commonly referred to as "Michigan", is a maneuver in ice hockey where an offensive player begins behind the opposing net. This skill involves lifting the puck onto their stick, manipulating the stick to the top corner of the net, and then firing the puck into the goal at close range.

Bill Armstrong, a minor-league hockey player with the Albany River Rats, holds the distinction of being the first professional player to score using this technique. Armstrong initially started practicing lacrosse-style shots for amusement.